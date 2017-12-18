Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce



Pic/Shadab Khan

Selfie gone awry

Rani Mukerji and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant seem oblivious to a fan whose attempt to squeeze in a selfie with the actor at Bandra Kurla Complex doesn't get the desired result.

When Shahid met Shiamak

While he may have passed out of Shiamak Davar's dance institute a long time ago, Shahid Kapoor continues to dance to his mentor's tunes. The duo will reunite for an upcoming award show where the celebrated choreographer has designed Kapoor's sequence.



Shahid Kapoor and Shiamak Davar

"Since he has been part of my dance company in the past, he understands my way of working and that makes it that much easier," shares Davar, who has choreographed him for award show performances through the years. Having watched Kapoor evolve as a dancer - from being a background dancer in a Taal track to showcasing some mean moves in Dhan te nan, the mentor added, "I've seen Shahid dance and it's magic. He is yet to show his true potential as a dancer in films."

The family that prays together

They say music has no religion, and perhaps there is no a better example than the Bangash family that has worshipped the sarod across generations. While Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's wife Subhalakshmi was a Barooah, his son Ayaan Ali Bangash is married to Neema, film producer Romesh Sharma's daughter.

The family was in Mumbai for the maestro's back-to-back concerts over the weekend spread across the length and breadth of the city, but took time out from the hectic schedule to seek the blessings of Ganesha at Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi. This lovely frame at the temple's entrance captures three generations. Ayaan Ali's twin sons, Abeer and Zohaan are dressed appropriately for the occasion.

Carols as protest music

A regrettable incident took place in Madhya Pradesh last week. A group of 30 carol singers were out on the streets to celebrate the Christmas season, when they were picked up and detained by the police after being accused of trying to convert people. To add insult to injury, a right-wing group even set a priest's car on fire while he was inside the police station.

Now, a group of Mumbai locals have decided to take a stand against this incident. Cocking a snook at the right-wing ultras with the line, "If carols is what they hate, carols is what they will get," they have organised a carol-singing session at Carter Road on December 23.

They are asking anyone and everyone to turn up there from 6 pm to 9 pm, and for people who can play an instrument to bring it along. This makes the whole event, quite literally, sound like music to our ears.

Five-minute dates and cute 'Zenelia'

Even as Virushka fever refuses to die down, some of our social media mavens decided to do some serious digging up from the past, and posted a rather hilarious video where a younger, chubby-faced Virat Kohli is being interviewed by Anusha Dandekar at what seems to be a rocking party.



A dated photo of a Virat Kohli

It was from a time when he was known for his flashy hitting and flashier lifestyle. She threw him question after another, including one about his shortest date. Pat came Kohli's reply, "Five minutes." When a stunned Dandekar asked him the reason for staging such a hurried walkout, he replied, matter-of-factly, "She was ugly." Ouch.

Moments later, another question came by that had an amusing reply. She prodded him to reveal the name of a Bollywood actress who he would love to see playing cricket. "Genelia [he pronounced her name 'Zenelia'!]…because she is cute." We wonder what Anushka would have to say if she heard of his choice.

Nikhil's got his own jukebox

DJ Nikhil Chinapa seems to have tried it all, as a VJ in the 1990s, to actor and then RJ. Chinapa's fans would know of his online music channel, TGTR, where he played some of the latest mixes and even had guest DJs as hosts.



DJ Nikhil Chinapa

Dormant for a while, the show is now back on an app-based platform (a popular ticket-booking app). The weekly show will see Chinapa discuss the evolution of electronic dance music (EDM), share trivia with listeners and play the best of the week. Are you tuning in?

