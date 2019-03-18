Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

Pucker ke rakhna

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar greet each other with a kiss at a designer's show in Bandra over the weekend. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A blue touch to things

As the restaurant industry tra­ns­f­orms to meet the needs of the millennial foodie, another eatery joins this brigade. Now, Bandra restaurant Out of the Blue will be starting The Blue Launch Pad, a series of sessions that seek to bring together culinary entrepreneurs doing things differently.

The first edition will be themed on sustainable, local and organic initiatives. "This is to build a community of like-minded people and offer them a chance to show their work," said Rahul Bajaj, restaurant owner.

Alibaug se aaya pizza

Pizza lovers in Worli, you'll have yet another place to order in your favourite slice, with Kiki's Pizza & More, a popular Alibaug pizzeria opening shop in Central Mumbai. The delivery outlet will also do bulk orders for up to 1,500 people, across Bandra, Sion, Dadar and Matunga via deli apps. "Founded as a delivery takeaway service in Alibaug seven years ago, we opened our first café at Mandwa Jetty in 2014. Since then I had been hoping to come to Mumbai and serve our preservative-free signature dishes. We hope to win the hearts of Mumbaikars," Nitin Mongia, founder, told this diarist. They will also serve Mediterranean, Indian and Asian fare, in halal and Jain options.

KJo's kids are mystery fans

Multi-lingual children's books publishing house Tulika Publishers was in the news last week when they won the 2019 Literary Translation Award at the London Book Fair. And now a recent Insta story by Karan Johar has brought the Chennai-based publishers in the news again. The Bollywood director's kids, Yash and Roohi, were spotted with two titles on their birthdays. While Yash clutched onto writer and illustrator Manjula Padmanabhan's Where's the cat?, Roohi held Power Cut by Chennai-based gra­p­hic novelist Sowmya Rajendran. Since both are stories about lost animals, we wonder if mystery is a topic that piques their interest.

The Dutts' Delhi darshan

Days after former MP Priya Dutt Roncon said she will fight the Lok Sabha polls after all, straying away from her earlier claim that she won't contest elections as she wants to spend time with her young sons, Dutt shared a rare family picture on Twitter. The frame catches Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Sanjay, Namrata and Priya striking a touristy pose in front of the Parliament House in Delhi. A hint that family is always on her mind, irrespective of her success in the polls, maybe?

Indie fans call a spade a spade

A can of worms about the indie music circuit in the country was opened up on social media recently. The Indian Music Diaries (TIMD) - a commendable webzine that promotes the scene by highlighting lesser-known acts from smaller cities and towns - put up a post asking, "Which unpopular opinion of yours do you believe is true?" This led to a barrage of comments made by people who are unafraid to speak their minds. One post, for instance, read, "Prateek Kuhad is one overrated artiste now." Another said, "The scene is infested with way too many rich kids doing bland work." Yet another said, "Singing talent shows par garib log hi jaa sakte hain kya?" And then there was one that read, "Neha Kakkar ko bhagao." In a circuit that has its fair share of return favours and where big guns are rarely questioned in public, it was refreshing to see fans spilling out in public what they would have otherwise talked about in hushed tones.

