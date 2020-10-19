Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Reflecting on life

People indulge in conversation by the sea at Bandra West over the weekend. Pic/Shadab Khan

Pottering around

While this diarist's dream of diving into the wall of platform 9 3/4 may never come true, a new pop-up book promises to bring to life some magic from the Potter universe. Created by paper engineer Matthew Reinhart, the Harry Potter: Diagon Alley pop-up book will recreate Diagon Alley, including its sights like Ollivanders' wand shop, using intricately-cut spreads. Fans can pull tabs and recreate different moments from the series, and can open the book up to create a 3D diorama.

Mind the generation gap

The pandemic has forced families to spend a lot more time together, but the results of a recent survey across major Indian metros have revealed that this doesn't mean that women are opening up more about their relationships to their parents. Eighty-one per cent of the female respondents said that they find it difficult to talk to their parents about the subject, while only 65 per cent of men felt the same. This inability to discuss their feelings caused stress, said 60 per cent of the women. "Unsurprisingly, women believe that the generation gap is the primary reason for this communication gap. It's time parents open up, so that their children do so too," said Adhish Zaveri, marketing director of shaadi.com that conducted the survey.

Girl power lights up festival

The past few weeks have again revealed the ugly truth about how difficult it is to be a woman in Indian society. First came the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty over her alleged role in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Then, the Hathras gangrape shocked the country's consciousness. But a three-day festival over the weekend sought to turn the tables. Called It's a Girl Thing, it was created to shine a spotlight on women through a series of events. The participants included social media star Prajakta Koli, actor Dia Mirza (in pic) and musician Raja Kumari. The festival is an international event that was launched in India this year. "When we started speaking to the talent line-up, every creator we spoke to said that they are happy that It's a Girl Thing is coming to India. [The event] stands for being a purpose-driven, all-girl platform that deep-dives into topics like self-love, body positivity, education and climate change," said organiser Swaroop Banerjee.

Art recall



Sahil Arora at Method Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda

The city is inching back towards pre-lockdown days in terms of public places such as art galleries reopening up, as we have reported on this page. Another SoBo gallery, Method Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda is now set to host its first physical exhibition in the new normal. Speaking about how the experience will be different, owner Sahil Arora told this diarist, "Unlike before, when people walking by could simply drop in, you now have to make an appointment for a fixed slot. But one of the positives of this situation is that it allows for intimacy since every viewing is almost like a private one. That, for me, is interesting."

A fridge for all in Bandra

Amid the slew of unforeseen challenges that the past seven months have thrown at us, it is the sheer goodwill of everyday citizens that has kept the world going. However, a lot of times, while people would like to help others, they don't know where to start, those who need it, and don't know how to ask. Keeping this thought in mind, social worker Sapphire D'Penha, along with the NGO NESH (Nobody Ever Sleeps Hungry), the Rotary Club of Mumbai Queen's Necklace and The Daughters of The Cross, is setting up a community fridge at St Joseph's International School, Manuel Gonsalves Road, Bandra West. "Not everyone who is in need of support may be able to sit on the road and beg for alms, since it's also a matter of dignity. The fridge is in a public location, so that anyone can put cooked food, or other rations in it. And anyone who needs it can open the fridge whenever they like and take what he or she needs, without having to ask anybody or give any justification. We're also setting up a space at the same spot for people to donate clothes and other necessities," shared D'Penha.

