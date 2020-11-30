Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Man of steel

A vendor selling steel sieves goes about his day at Thakur Village in Kandivali. Pic/Satej Shinde

Pushpavalli stalks the big prize

Sumukhi Suresh is on cloud nine these days. The stand-up comedian, writer and actor's show Pushpavalli recently bagged three accolades at the Istanbul Film Awards in the best series, best female director and best actress categories. The show, created by Suresh, revolves around Pushpavalli, a manipulative stalker who's obsessed with the man she loves and has been lauded for raising pertinent questions about low self-worth and beauty standards. Referring to the stamp of the new win on her show's poster as "golden curry patta", the comedian told this diarist, "I am so glad that a show made with the heart and sweat of the best set of writers, actors and crew has earned this recognition. This makes us want to make more seasons and shows."

Uncool for our coast and Kolis



Kolis are the original inhabitants of Mumbai

Citizen initiatives Fridays for Future Mumbai and Save Our Coast hosted a panel discussion last weekend to discuss the impact of the Coastal Road Project across communities and marine biodiversity. Panelists Sanjay Baikar, a traditional fishing boat owner from Worli, Sarita Fernandez, a coastal policy researcher, and Gaurav Patil, a marine biologist, shed light on the subject. "This project was approved after a three-month study of its possible effects on marine diversity. Such documentation takes longer and should be done across seasons. Instead of being built on stilts, the project is encroaching upon the sea, which affects the water flow as well as the livelihood of the Kolis. At a time when climate change is real, this project isn't logical," Patil explained.

Uni-dimensional focus



Imran Khan will cycle from Chembur to Govandi. Pic courtesy/Aakash Mehta

Counted among the few uni-cyclists in India, SoBo resident Imran Khan will be pedalling to raise awareness on World AIDS Day that is observed tomorrow. The former media professional, who also juggles and plays the violin while cycling, told this diarist that his ride will kick off from Chembur to Govandi, and culminate with a programme for adolescent survivors. "The ride is being organised in association with the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society. They have a hotspot in Chembur and Govandi. We want to spread the message — know your status. Get your blood test done. If you're affected, you can still lead a healthy lifestyle and receive support from organisations like Mumbai District AIDS Control Society, which groom you," the unicyclist shared. The idea behind the ride is to get people's attention and further the dialogue on what kind of support systems are available to AIDS survivors, he said. "When I cycle, people are curious; they see me, and they smile. They ask dozens of questions and in the process, a larger conversation gets going. We'll be sharing pamphlets with them," he added.

Punjab da jawab nahin

In their 10th year, the founder of Oye Kake, Pankaj Gupta, wanted to reimagine the way people think of restaurants serving Punjabi and North Indian fare. It's not just about having sardars and dhols, Gupta believed. "There is so much more to Punjab. The chuda or wedding bangles that married Punjabi women wear was a source of inspiration to us. So, I thought let's get a bangle installation," he said. The revamped eatery in Kamala Mills now has a display of 40,000 multi-coloured bangles suspended from the ceiling that were made by artisans in Gujarat based on designs by Saniya Kantawala. "In Punjab, they pride themselves on eating meals in copper vessels, so you'll see them around, too," he shared.

Play Santa by the book

Usually, now is when we'd be busy kickstarting a Secret Santa round among family, friends or colleagues. This year has been difficult for many, especially the underprivileged. That's why online bookstore Bookish Santa is readying to spread some cheer. They've started a contest where one has to donate books or stationery to underprivileged kids, share a picture using the hashtag #IAmSanta and nominate five others. Till December 25, they will randomly pick one winner every day, who will win a surprise book and six winners on December 31 will win cash prizes. "We started #IAmSanta to have as many Santas as we can and make 2020's Christmas merrier and hopeful," said. co-founder Rajesh Kumar.

