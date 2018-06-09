Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia

No filters for this mommy

Twinkle Khanna, or as tweeple know her @mrsfunnybones, shared a picture that was too much gorgeous in one frame. For the Bollywood beauty and actor Dimple Kapadia's birthday, the mother-daughter duo stepped out for a quiet and special lunch.

Khanna being her usual quippy self wrote. "Birthday lunch with the most beautiful woman in the world — She needs no filters and luckily doesn't have one either." While the post warmed our hearts it also had us in splits. Thanks to the adage at the end of the tweet. The handle name really is appropriate, isn't it?

Little steps to safety

The Cry Foundation, which works for the rights of children, is organising an event that will focus on child artistes in the film and television industry. Following the row over Papon and a young contestant on his reality show, the spotlight is on child actors and whether enough is done to ensure their safety in the industry.



Divya Dutta and Amole Gupte

With incidents of children being mistreated and abused increasing, the event will discuss policies for bettering their work environment. Actor Divya Dutta and filmmaker Amole Gupte along with notable dignitaries from the Labour Ministry will be present at the event to support the cause.

What's cooking, good looking?

If you have been instgramming you'll know of Europe's current obsession with Nikkei — the coming together of Japanese and Peruvian culinary traditions. Chef Michael Paul, a pioneer in Nikkei dishes and head chef at one of London's prime restaurants in Soho, Chotto Matte, is going to be in town this month.



Chef Michael Paul

Rumour has it that Mumbai-based Asian restaurant KOKO's executive chef Eric Sifu is collaborating to curate a special menu featuring Chef Paul's signature dishes. If your mouth is watering and not just on account if the food, we understand.

They are all winners

The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize honours journalists who uphold developmental causes and those of marginalised societies in the best possible way.



Chitrangada Choudhury

And, Chitrangada Choudhury — named for her story on rice production crisis in Odisha's Koraput — seems to have done just that, meanwhile putting a feather in the country's cap. We know patriotism is a tad out of fashion, but who doesn't like it when their own kind gets recognised internationally?

Theatre for the millennials

How do you speak to a generation about theatre whose sole source of entertainment is live streaming content on their phone screens? The fourth season of Aadyam, a platform for promoting fresh theatrical productions, seems to have cracked the code with its campaign, Going Alive, which aims to convince prospective young audiences that theatre is the only storytelling form that lives and breathes in front of the audience.



Shernaz Patel

Helming and curating the season is Aadyam's new artistic director and theatre veteran, Shernaz Patel, who seconds the vision. "In this increasingly isolating digital world, theatre is the only performing art that brings us together in an exciting and dynamic way. It is not passive. It requires that you partake in the story," she said, adding that the new season features artistes at the top of their game.

That Incredible Expression



Known for carefree acting, we weren't surprised to see Kajol go dramatic at the launch of an animation film at a Juhu theatre. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

