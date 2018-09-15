Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

I am a disco dancer

That's what Yami Gautam seems to be singing at a meet-and-greet with children from an NGO, in Goregaon East. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Feels like home

Since the time soap czarina Ekta Kapoor dropped hints on social media that she has convinced someone who has not been on television for more than eight years to shoot a video for her upcoming web series, rumours have been doing the rounds that it's none other than Union Minister of Textiles and former actor Smriti Irani. Well, there is no smoke without fire, and it is now confirmed that Irani, who has worked closely with Kapoor in several shows in the past, recently shot a video at her first home in Gurugram. An emotional Irani, who visited her home (which has now been converted to a shop) after 35 years, was seen catching up with former neighbours and old friends. "I too had dreamt of a roof over my head. Though this house was a rented one, the warmth of relations turned it into my abode," she said.



Zana Dalal (extreme right) oversees the special rehearsal. Pic/Atul kamble

Music makes the world a better place

Music brings such joy to people that no matter where in the world you are, there is someone always listening to it. And it's that same quality that brought a smile to the faces of a group of 250 children from various NGOs across the city. They had gathered at NCPA yesterday for a special rehearsal organised by the Symphony Orchestra of India, helmed by its associate music director Zane Dalal. The children thus got to see from close quarters how orchestral music is made, and we were left saying, aww, when we saw pictures of the kids sitting on stage and enjoying the musicians rehearse.

A weighty issue

A healthcare company has come up with a rather innovative campaign called #DonateYourWeight. The rules are pretty simple: You have to make a public pledge to shed a certain amount of weight, let's say 2kg, within a fixed time period. And if you're successful, the brand will donate an equal amount of food to underprivileged children. Comedian Azeem Banatwalla is one of those who have signed up for it. And he even posted a video of him huffing and puffing on Carter Road first thing in the morning, hoping to beat the clock.

SRK's friends in high places

It's no secret that Paulo Coelho is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. In 2015, seven years after My Name is Khan released, the celebrated author posted a tweet saying that SRK would have received an Oscar for the movie if Hollywood didn't have an inherent bias. Then in 2017, he went one step ahead by putting up a photo of the actor faced with a sea of fans, and captioning it, "Who is THE most famous (and one of the best) movie star in the world (sic)."

Shah Rukh, of course, displayed his customary grace in replying to Coelho's posts with equally kind words. And now, further proof of their friendship arrives with Coelho sending the superstar the first signed copy of his latest book, Hippie (Penguin India), and Shah Rukh telling him that he's dropping all work to read the book and glean wisdom from it.

Uday Chopra has a pot full of wishes

A while ago, Shashi Tharoor had written an article arguing, as eloquently as ever, about how the use of marijuana should be made legal in India. Now, we have actor Uday Chopra doing the same, although in a less eloquent and more concise manner. Earlier this week, the actor said on Twitter that he has three reasons for advocating the legal use of pot. "Firstly, it's in our culture," he said. Secondly, it can increase the government's revenues and reduce crime rates. And thirdly, it has a lot of medicinal benefits. He also hastened to add that he's not a user and just thinks it's a wise move, though that didn't stop some trolls from posting cliché comments like, "What's he been smoking?"

