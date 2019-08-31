Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

mumbai

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

But, yeh dhai kilo ka hai?

While promoting his film with Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba (left), a hand flies in front of Sunny Deol, who seems to be wondering if it's as strong as his. Pic/Satej Shinde

Shveta's got style

Today, brands, ventures and individuals are working hard to make the fields they work in more inclusive. A Bandra-based label founded by Neha Tham and Neha Modi — which imbibes this philosophy through sustainable clothes that belie the logic of factory-made, streamlined fashion, and instead, tries to cater to individual style — is taking things a step forward with popular actor Shveta Salve. Salve, Modi and Tham have worked together on a capsule collection that is inspired by Salve's outdoorsy life in Goa. The designs, as such, try to marry comfort and style. Speaking about the collection, the actor told this diarist, "I have known both Modi and Tham for a long time now and love the passion they have. So, when they approached me for this collaboration, I agreed without a second thought. I understand their style and design aesthetic, and was excited to be working on this."

Puppeteering in France

This diarist has learnt that at the World Puppet Festival, which takes places every two years in Charleville-Mézières, France, and is considered among the biggest events in the world of puppet theatre, India will be represented by two artistes. Atul Kumar and Swati Ghosh will be travelling to the country to attend the festival, which is scheduled to take place from September 20 to 29. Known for his movement-based theatre, Kumar has trained in France for three years. Every year, around 250 troupes from five continents meet to present their creations through street shows, meetings, exhibitions and other festivities.

The queen of food is arriving

Who among us doesn't know Nigella Lawson? The popular British food writer and cooking show host is much loved by foodies across the globe. But the queen of food, who wows us with decadent desserts and feel-good fare, in fact, herself likes vada pav, a love she discovered on her maiden trip to Mumbai in 2018. It also seems that the flavour of the hakimi kababs she tried on Mohammed Ali Road, and the pav bhaji she sampled in Tardeo, lingered on her taste buds long enough to bring her back. This time though, Lawson will be doing a fair bit of cooking, for she's coming as part of a set of signature series called The World Series, organised by a leading financial services corporation. Speaking about the big news, Sapna Vats, director of the event, said, "Nigella's is a culinary goddess, and her knowledge is so expansive and compelling that it was only natural for us to bring her to India and have her put together an exquisite meal." We'd love to see what the Brit chef whips up this time.



Protesters at the Andheri Railway Station on Friday evening

Axe-ing times for the city

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg started a movement against climate change called #FridaysFor Future. It spread like wildfire, and its India chapter organised a protest yesterday against the BMC Tree Authority's decision to fell 2,185 trees in Aarey Colony. Kids congregated at seven locations, including Churchgate, Bandra, and Borivali, holding placards and posters made from recycled material. Cassandra Nazareth, who is part of the movement, told this diarist, "We got a really good response since people related to our cause. So, I think we have stirred up a hornet's nest."



US Consul General David Ranz with Governor CH. Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan

Incredible interest in India

Any time is a good time to visit the stunning Raj Bhavan, the Governor's home, near Banganga in Walkeshwar. A recent visitor was the newly appointed Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai, David J Ranz. Ranz told Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao that United States has "extraordinarily good relations" with the State of Maharashtra. He added, "There is an incredible interest about India among business leaders in the United States." As a result, the desi-American interest needs to be exploited, through policies enabling business co-operation. Ditto said our Governor. Thus concluded the meeting 'tween the two Rs — Ranz and Rao.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates