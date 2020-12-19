Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Block your seat!

Who said workouts can't be fun? A group of women in Powai turn their workout into a game of musical chairs.

A sassy win

This might be a grim year, but it sure is ending on a merry note for restaurateur Rachel Goenka and her team. Two of the establishments helmed by Goenka, Sassy Spoon and House of Mandarin, recently won the Travel & Hospitality Awards 2021 under the food and restaurant awards programme. The awards are a global recognition programme for the best in the travel and hospitality industry. An elated Goenka told this diarist, "I am thrilled. This recognition is a boost of motivation that my team really appreciates, especially after the year we have all had."

Shine on, Sushant

Drag icon and former Mr Gay World India Sushant Divgikar has added yet another feather to his cap, by dropping his maiden English pop single titled Diamond. Divgikar shared that the pick-me-up anthem, written by Arthur Lobo, is a call for self-love. "Music has always been on my mind and releasing my own music just had to be the next step. As the lyrics of my new song say, 'It took a long time, but I'm finally there'. Lobo has penned the words beautifully keeping in mind that each and every one of us is labelled and judged, but when we become comfortable with ourselves, we become the best version of ourselves."

A song of solidarity crops up



Farmers have been protesting for over two weeks at the Delhi border

The dry lands are parched/ They have become like barren rocks/ The seeds that were sown did not sprout/ And the few that did, did not flourish/ With no rain, no water, we perish in this drought." Those are the words of a song that Tamil author Perumal Murugan has penned, which Carnatic maestro TM Krishna set to music.



TM Krishna and Perumal Murugan

The duo has now dedicated the track to the farmers who are protesting against the Central government's policies, releasing a video that begins with Murugan pointing out how agriculture is the world's oldest profession, which gave birth to all other occupations. Krishna told this diarist that the author had written this track a few years ago, after which he composed the tune for it.

He said, "I have performed it only a few times before, and [we decided to launch the video now because] it shows the vulnerability of farmers, and the desperate state we have left them in. The song talks about how a farmer is waiting for rain. But I would say that the rain is a metaphor. It's a metaphor for the farmer waiting for society to regard and respect his own agency as a provider who plays an integral part in forming the social fabric."

Let's head to the digital art room



A view of the digital interactive gallery

In line with 2020's thrust on going digital, the India Art Festival (IAF) - which hosts over 700 artists and 50 galleries from across the world at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru - is simulating the experience on a virtual platform. The Virtual India Art Festival that kicked off yesterday will witness 45 stalls, 20 galleries and 200 artists exhibiting 1,000 artworks till December 27. Rajendra, founder of IAF and president, The Bombay Art Society, shared that patrons can expect 3D virtual galleries with 360-degree view of exhibits, and they can call or send texts to the artists and art galleries through the platform. "What art buyers need is a reliable platform to source artworks as galleries have still not opened in the true sense. So, we are providing this alternative way of viewing and buying art, and have already got good feedback." Head to indiaartfest.in to check out the festival.

In good spirits

For someone with four decades of experience in the world of cocktails, one doesn't expect Shatbhi Basu to write a book that's "un-spirited". We mean that it's centred around mocktails. But it has always disturbed Basu, known as India's first woman bartender, that mocktails either end up as a medley of fruit juices or uninspired versions of their alcoholic counterparts. After toying with the idea for five years, she has penned over 170 recipes in her book, The Can't Go Wrong Book Of Mocktails. "I always thought people should pay more attention to alcohol-free drinks. Over the years, I've been asked why I don't talk about non-alcoholic drinks, and this pandemic gave me time to get to the book. The idea was to break the mould of a recipe book," said Basu. She added that from coolers and slushies, to ice cold and hot drinks, there are over 15 sections of beverages from her experience behind the bar, along with tips on equipment, glassware, garnishes and throwing a party. Fit for the season, we think.

