Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Zoom into the christmas spirit

Celebrants capture the moment at Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra.

A different 'Bada din'



Mass underway

In the new normal, like everything else, 'midnight mass' was an altered avatar. This diarist 'attended' the Christmas Eve service at Colaba's historic Holy Name Cathedral, where Archbishop Cardinal Oswald Gracias was the main celebrant. As the camera panned across the interiors when service began at 8.30 pm, the sparse crowd was the first reminder of this post-pandemic change. Despite a face-masked congregation and smaller choir, the slickly-produced e-mass exuded an inclusive vibe. Readings were in Hindi and Marathi, while the Gospel was in English.



Cardinal presented with a cake

The Archbishop's timely sermon echoed how the spirit of Christmas could help overcome the pandemic's new challenges; he even shared a gist of this sermon in Konkani and Hindi. Spiritual communion was another first, as virtual attendees said a prayer at that moment in the service, since receiving the holy wafer in person wasn't possible. The assembled congregation received it after the service. Christmas Eve was also Cardinal Gracias' birthday; an impromptu Happy Birthday wish was sung, and a cake was presented to him. The appreciative cardinal thanked and blessed the congregation on a silent, socially distanced night.

The real virus

The March lockdown, which gave a population of over 1.3 billion just four hours to prepare, crippled India, especially the informal sector. As they were forced to flee the cities they helped build and walk fateful miles, a humanitarian crisis unfol-ded. Human rights worker Harsh Mander in his new book, Locking Down the Poor (Speaking Tiger), has documented how India abandoned its poor and marginalised, from ground zero. "What I saw from the first day was hunger, joblessness and stripping away of dignity. The book is an analysis of what this situation revealed about our society, and the fact that while some lives need to be protected, many don't matter," he said.

A literary ode to our local flowers

In 2011, architect Rahul Chemburkar set up the Vijay Chemburkar Smruti Mancha (VCSM) in memory of his father who was fond of history, culture, heritage and arts. In its 10th year, VCSM is organising Enchanted Woods, an online storytelling show by Dr Sherline Pimenta K of Kathanika, on January 3.

"Storytelling is a unique way to connect with people of various ages, and facilitate cultural interaction," he said. The storyteller revealed that she will be sharing stories about local flower species. "My aim is to get people interested in lantanas, crossandras and other flowers right outside our windows, through stories," she added. Log on to VCSM's Facebook page to tune in.

Message in a bottle

When a festival becomes medium for a message, it is relevant, uplifting and powerful. Mumbai's blood donation warrior Prakash Nadar, is sending out these Christmas greetings. It is one more effort from the polio-afflicted Nadar, a familiar personality in Worli and Dadar on his wheelchair, who eggs on people to donate blood. Blood banks are struggling to fill up, because of people fearful to donate during the outbreak. We have reported about drives, controversial though they may be, where food was given in exchange for blood. An all-day ultrathon at Shivaji Park was cancelled, and a blood donation drive held in its place. Claus for a cause? Yes, of course. Itna toh Santa-bantaa hai, Mumbai.

A brush with 2020



Plot Twist is on display at Method's Bandra space till January 7

This year has been the plot twist no one asked for. But, we played along. And Method Bandra's latest showcase, aptly titled Plot Twist, captures the way in which artists such as Siddhesh Gautam, Darshita Singh and Zahra Baldiwala, among others, and social initiative Cards For A Cause, made sense of this seismic shift.

"The group show reflects on the sudden and continual change that 2020 brought forward. Some artists focused on what we, as a society experienced; others, on their personal journeys. They've chosen a variety of mediums - from video to mixed media collages," founder Sahil Arora (in pic) shared. Go, take a look.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news