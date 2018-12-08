Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

Sabarmati River. Pic/Dashrath Patel

A tribute to his mentor

"In a world obsessed with exhibiting, collecting and celebrating creativity, one glaring omission is the life and works of India's Rennaisance Man — Dashrath Patel," reads the curator's note for an exhibition, spanning the late designer, photographer, artist and sculptor's oeuvre, which opens in the city today. As part of his quest to make amends for this omission, architect-designer Pinakin Patel founded the Dashrath Patel Museum in Alibaug. A recent visit by the Goethe-Institut's Mumbai team to the museum resulted in the idea of the exhibition, which Pinakin was invited to curate.



Pinakin Patel and Dashrath Patel

"He had all the makings to be ranked prominently among [India's celebrated] painters," said Pinakin, adding that his contemporaries included MF Husain, Tyeb Mehta and SH Raza. Talking to this diarist about why he feels Patel's name was lost in the narrative on India's contemporary art history, he said, "It's just that later on in his life, he was called to take up design education at the National Institute of Design. Today, if somebody moves from one profession to another, it's a step up. But in those days, the art world thought that he has become an educationist and they never ever remembered him."

One for the millennials

In a bid to lure the ever evasive (in at least so far as attention span is concerned) millennial crowd, a new dance festival is making its debut on the city's cultural scene. For its inaugural edition next month, the two-day Bhramara Festival of Dance will feature eclectic dance performances by artistes from India and abroad. This includes Arushi Mudgal and her troupe of Odissi dancers and national-award-winning Bharatanatyam artiste Parshwanath Upadhaye.

With well-researched pieces that won't extend beyond 30 minutes, and an organic pop-up cafe in the outdoors that will double up as a space for folk and martial art performances, the festival has been planned to ensure the youth attend it and remain in their seats. But is this enough to make them not look at Insta stories? You'll have to find that out for yourself.

Sky full of stars

Sassy Spoon's sixth anniversary celebration turned into a massive F&B party as it saw the coming together of the who's who of the industry. Beginning from celebrity chefs Vicky Ratnani and Ranveer Brar to Riyaaz Amlani, Rishad Nathani and Romil Ratra, who are helming Mumbai's foodscape today, it was nice to see competition turn up in support.



Karan Khetarpal, Rachel Goenka, Farzana Contractor, Ranveer Brar

"I took the plunge six years ago and embarked on a culinary journey. I have been living my dream and following my passion! The fact that we have made it this far is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team and commitment to put our best plate forward," said owner Rachel Goenka.

The more the merrier

When it comes to staying fit and fab, Gul Panag loves a good challenge. We have seen the actor-entrepreneur take to social media to document her rigorous workouts, and in the process, inspire her followers to get moving. Earlier this year, she also took up an inter-city challenge with her Chandigarh-based father, where they both tweeted their workout details for 14 days.



Gul Panag

Now, Panag has roped in nine professionals from different walks of life including nutritionist Pooja Makhija, a lawyer, airline pilot, chef in the making, fitness and PR professionals and a mom for a 30-day fitness challenge. And to kick things off, Panag has been sharing the exercise and food regimen she has been following every day. "If they can eat right, and find time to exercise, we all can," she said.

The dissent gets louder

The curtains have been opened for this year's edition of NH7 Weekender, but outside the festival venue, the problems that founding company Only Much Louder (OML) is facing have compounded. Already reeling under backlash in the face of allegations of sexual impropriety within the organisation, it first faced the ignominy of two acts — Azadi Records and Disco Puppet — pulling out.

Now, another outfit, Delhi-based The Local Train, recently released a statement saying that though it will honour its Weekender-related commitments, it will suspend all association with OML thereafter, disappointed with the way the firm reacted to the allegations.

Arms wide open



Sangita Kathiwada welcomes a guest at the 25th anniversary shindig of her designer store at Altamount Road, as industrialist Harsh Goenka looks on. Pic/Satej Shinde

