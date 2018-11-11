Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Twinning in white, this couple is wedding ready

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave the city for Italy where their wedding is scheduled to take place on November 15. Singh, we learn, posed for the shutterbugs as he played 'Mehendi laga ke rakhna' on his car's music system. Pics/Satej Shinde

Freddo-style of appreciating opponents must come back in style

The West Indies play the last game of their India tour at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which hosts the third T20 international today. Though the erstwhile kings of cricket stay at the bottom of the cricket charts, they are one side that most cricket fans want to see back on top. Why is it so? Probably it's to do with the way they play - to entertain at all times - and the fact that they are always cheerful. West Indians over the years have also been known for their sporting behaviour.

Brian Lara, their greatest batsman in the modern era, didn't wait for the umpire's decision to make his way to the pavilion; he was a 'walker'. Roy Fredericks, who pundits reckon used to bat like Lara (or let's say Lara used to bat like him), was a great character too.

When Australia's gritty batsman Bruce Laird hit a hundred against the West Indies in the Caribbean leg of Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket in 1979, Fredericks walked up to his opposing team's wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh and said, "Tell Stumpy (Laird), I wish I'd played that innings." Now Fredericks didn't talk much during games, but he went out of his way to appreciate an opponent's brilliance. Today, world cricket marks Fredericks's 76th birth anniversary. Wish there were more like you, Freddo.

Stories of courage

New Delhi-based Ashok Alexander, who for several years headed Avahan, the ambitious Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's programme to stem the growth of the HIV epidemic in India, is all set to put his experiences together in a new book, titled A Stranger Truth: Lessons in Love, leadership and Courage from India's Sex Workers. The Juggernaut title, slated for release on World Aids Day (December 1), is a collection of poignant stories of sex workers, whom Alexander encountered during his years with Avahan. The book, which has already won early praise from Bill Gates and writer Amitav Ghosh, is told through a protagonist, who connects the different stories that take place in five different states, including Maharashtra.



Sona Goldar. COURTESY PADMAJA/PIC BY KOUSHIK SARKAR

The oh-so fashionable state of liberty

When you have dames dressed up to the nines, you need a location to go with it. Which is why we loved Padmaja Krishnan's new collection, Phantom of Liberty, which has been shot at Liberty Cinema. With actor Mita Vasisht and model Sona Goldar looking rather dreamy in muted handwoven sarees and dresses, the collection blends beautifully with the Art Deco venue. "Liberty represented the mood for the collection," says Krishnan. "Which was to look in the eye of odds and recognise them as compatible. [The two are] simple and sophisticated, beautiful and imperfect, classic and contemporary, shiny and matte, strong and graceful. The inspiration for the collection is the metallic skin of burnt aubergine, the aromas from an iron skillet, the paprika from roasted bell peppers. Even though it's diverse, it comes together in a strange sort of way."

Sunday brunch with a cause

Taking the karma cleansing mantra quite seriously, Worli's Light House Cafe has started Family Brunch with a Purpose. This special Sunday brunch, on throughout November, does not only guarantee good continental and Italian cuisine from Light House Cafe and Maharashtrian cuisine by Chaitanya Bhojnalay, but comes with a twist. Every penny the customers spend will be given to those who need it the most.

Parenting portal SuperMOM Mitali has come up with this concept in association with Riday Foundation, aiming towards helping the underprivileged kids in the Purushwadi village of Kolad in Maharashtra, and Malad's Animals Matter To Me.

Karan Dharod (in pic), co-owner of the cafe, shares, "The first event saw a lot of success. There was a waiting list for people to get in. The idea is to help families spend quality time, as well as give them an opportunity to give back to society."

The other side

Last May, when television actor Ashish Sharma and wife Archana released the first look of Khejdi, where he plays the role of a transgender, fans went into a tizzy. Seven months later, the appreciation continues. This time, from the international film circuit. After being the only opening Indian film at Germany's Homochrom festival, it'll now be showcased at the Dhaka Film Festival. "We shot the film in a hamlet in Rajasthan, and, during the process, learnt about the atrocities, the discrimination and the myths surrounding them, all of which shook us. It was time we told a story from their perspective," says Sharma.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates