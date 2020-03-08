Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Corona? haath do na

The country may be panicking, but actor Hina Khan doesn't seem to care about the Coronavirus as he shakes hands with a fan at a Women's Day event in Andheri (W) on Saturday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Stan by that man in Sydney



Stan McCabe (left) with Don Bradman

Former India batsman and current coach of the country's women's team, WV Raman put his spare time to good use in Sydney as rain ruined the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Raman went around the Sydney Cricket Ground and soaked in the wonderful atmosphere of the iconic venue which also has statues of great players.

Raman, a good student of the game, couldn't help noticing Stan McCabe's statue and posted a picture of it on social media along with a mention of McCabe's fine performance against England in the 1932-33 Bodyline series. The post attracted the attention of some genuine cricket lovers, who recalled McCabe's cricketing skills.

He was truly an inspirational figure who performed so well that he never had to be dropped by the selectors.

It was in Sydney that McCabe took on the impossible task of scoring against Harold Larwood and Bill Voce at the start of the Bodyline series and carved an epic, unbeaten 187.

Another fabulous knock was the 232 against England at Nottingham in 1938 during which Don Bradman asked his team to come and watch from the balcony simply because they would not see anything like it again.

Receiving an accolade like this is worth its weight in gold but what McCabe would have also been extremely proud about was when South Africa captain Herbert Wade appealed against the light in the Johannesburg Test of 1935 because he feared his fieldsmen would be injured with the way McCabe was flaying his bowlers en route his unbeaten 189.

McCabe's death at 58 in New South Wales had a strange ring to it—he fell off a cliff at his Mosman home in 1968. It was an accident, not suicide.

Memories of the Bamboats



Pic courtesy/Kersi Dhondy

It was only last year that London-based Shireen Isal had written a book on her teacher, the late Zenobia Mistri, one of the most renowned teachers of French language and literature in mid-20th-century Bombay. The self-published book, Zenobia Mistri: A Teacher Par Excellence (available on parsiana.com), had been years in the making and saw Isal run from pillar to post, to acquire material on Zenobia. But, only recently, Isal was in for a surprise when Kersi Dhondy, a friend of the Bamboat family—Mistri's Maiden name—shared rare photos of Zenobia with her. "On receiving the photos from Kersi, to whom I am very grateful, my immediate reaction was 'how delightful'! It was touching to see Zenobia and her siblings in their youth. One can sense their intimacy and closeness towards each other and I know this to be a fact for having researched extensively on the Bamboat family. At another level, it is of interest to note how young Parsi girls and women dressed in the early part of the last century; a sari was often de rigueur and the head covered demurely by it. Viewing these photos has brought me ever closer to my beloved teacher," she told this diarist.

Carl the kalakar

Carl Dastoor is an artistically inclined young man, who doodles like a dream. The 20-year old is a slow learner, so academics have always been an uphill task for him. But he blossoms when art is involved. Dastoor's doodles are inspired by Mario Miranda, known for his quintessential, Goan cartoons. "We used to take a lot of trips to Goa and Karl was always fascinated with Mario Miranda's work. He would request me to buy him Miranda's books," says his proud mama. He started by sketching simple cartoons, similar to Miranda's, before he gradually moved to making more complex ones. Kudos to Carl.

It's time to give water its due

Ahead of Holi, a festival that Indians use as an excuse to drench each other with water, maybe it's time to think about the water crisis. PaaniKaTeeka, a project created by IdeaHive Media Pvt Ltd, a social enterprise currently focussing on water, is doing exactly that. It has partnered with Piyush Pandey and Louiz Banks, who are reuniting after the iconic Mile Sur anthem, for a music-based project to make issue known all over the country.

They have other artistes like Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Vishal Dadlani and many others to join in as well. "If you look back in time, artists have always risen to the times and needs of the nation. We want to focus on spreading awareness about creating long-term sustainable ways of preserving water," musician Louis Banks told this diarist.

The project will work at multiple levels of advocacy and impact at the grassroot level. It is aimed to bring support to 1000+ villages of India as one of its major impact mechanisms, besides working on bringing a behavioural change across the nation. For starters, let's have a dry holi?

A treat for Mumbai's Simbas

Munaf and his mother Nafisa Kapadia of The Bohri Kitchen have unveiled a unique initiative on the Instagram handle of their food start-up. Titled simply, Biryani for Police, the Kapadias have sought for families willing to host their local police for a meal. When this diarist spoke to the young owner, Munaf said, "A couple of weeks back, just for fun, I invited the local police for a meal at my Colaba home. I have always been very averse of going to the police, but we overall had a great time. This was when I thought let's ask if other families if they are willing to do the same. So I put out a message, and about 20 have come forward to host their

local police."

