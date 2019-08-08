Mumbai diary: Thursday Dossier

national

Tapsee Pannu

Making a run for it

Tapsee Pannu and a photographer are involved in a chase at a promotional event in Juhu on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Under wraps

The BEST's restored tram has arrived in Mumbai. The old tram, lying at Anik Bus Depot, has been restored completely in accordance with old drawings at a workshop in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, and has now been transported to the city.



The original tram was brought down from Kolkata. It's now been restored

The tram car was to be installed outside the Nagar Chowk Garden opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, but the election code of conduct resulted in the plan to call for tenders and build a platform for it being deferred.



Is lying wrapped in Cuffe Parade at present (left). Pic/Atul Kamble

Now, what with the tram ready to be placed but no platform, it has been wrapped up and kept at the grounds near the GD Somani School at Cuffe Parade, awaiting its fate.

A star will descend

Come September, and the monsoon lull in the city's music scene immediately picks up. Proof of this lies in the news that Jacob Collier is slated to play in Mumbai next month. Collier is a Grammy Award winner who first shot into the limelight when the covers he did of classic tracks like Stevie Wonder's Don't You Worry About a Thing went viral in 2016.

Since then, he's released two highly rated studio albums and is working on a third one. His fan following is so big, in fact, that even someone of the stature of Vishal Dadlani expressed excitement about him coming down.

The latter told this diarist, "I think he's really insightful as an artiste. His music is a reflection of jazz from back in the day, but at the same time it's also very modern and forward looking. And for such a young musician to be able to do that is stimulating for me as a person."

Copy that, says Shobhaa?

She is best known as the "Jackie Collins of India" because of her books that deal with socialites and sex. She was gloriously famous as the editor of film magazines earlier and is now popular as a columnist, contributing to a number of Indian publications.

So, it was surprising to find the articulate Shobhaa De in the middle of a controversy, where comedian Atul Khatri has accused her of plagiarism. Khatri had posted a tweet that read: "Dear Amit Shah, Now that you have solved the Kashmir problem, can you please take some time out and also resolve the Saki Naka traffic problem, which is also going on since 1947? Regards, Akkha Mumbai." De later wrote exactly the same thing on her timeline, without retweeting it or crediting Khatri.

The comedian then pointed out in her comments thread that he'd posted it first. And while De hasn't responded to his charges of plagiarism, some users are wondering, "Doesn't she know about the retweet option?"

In memoriam

Few authors have divided opinion among readers as much as Sir VS Naipaul did. His comments on Islam and the developing world invited both acclaim and derision, such as when Girish Karnad criticised him at a literature festival in Mumbai.

Yet, there was an outpouring of grief when he passed away last year. So, here's remembering a literary giant ahead of his death anniversary on August 11. In fact, he is one person whom this question fits best — should we separate the art from the artiste?

Talking about their generation

We have known it all along. But now, there is further proof that millennials are nothing like their parents' generation. A dating app recently revealed the results of a survey it had conducted on the romantic attitude of millennials.

The findings revealed that there is a significant shift in their thinking. For instance, 72 per cent believed that traditional gender roles, such as men being default heads of households and not house husbands, have no place in their lives now. Sixty-eight per cent said that they don't believe marriage is mandatory for two people in love. And to drive home the point, a massive 92 per cent of the respondents felt that their values vastly differ from their parents'.

