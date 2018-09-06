Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

(From left) Hema Deora, Gopinath Manna, Kiran Nadar, Satya, Rajeev and Himani Khandelwal at the recently concluded Asian Games, 2018, in Jakarta

Ace of clubs

A trio of Asian Games bronze medalists will be at the Bombay Gymkhana club tonight raising a toast to their victory where Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Rajeev Khandelwal and Hema Deora will be felicitated.

Bridge might not be the first game that comes to mind when you think international championships, and many may have been pleasantly surprised to see it featured in the Jakarta medals tally. The gang that includes one of India's most prominent art collectors (Nadar) and philanthropist and mid-day columnist Deora, deserves all the toasting and cheering that's in store for them.

Out and free

As the country gears for the Supreme Court judgment on Section 377 which criminalises sexuality, comedian Navin Noronha's message comes at an opportune time. Sharing his own experience and struggles, Noronha posted a heartwarming message on his social media handle and urged Indian parents to be more supportive of children who're grappling with the myriad issues that come while discovering their sexuality.



Navin Noronha

"I lived inside the closet and died every day for 23 years. Last week, my mom told me she wished I had come out sooner. I owe everything to my mom and her infinite patience. To all parents out there, your kids look up to you the most in times of peril. Please do not abandon them," he wrote.

Booked for an award

The large number of Indian authors writing in English have something to look forward to annually ever since The JCB Prize for Literature was announced earlier this year. It's an award that's reserved exclusively for them, with the winner pocketing Rs 25 lakh.



Kiran Nagarkar

The jury announced the longlist for the 2018 edition yesterday. It includes stalwarts like Kiran Nagarkar for his book Jasoda, Jeet Thayil for The Book of Chocolate Saints, and Nayantara Sahgal for When the Moon Shines by Day.



Jeet Thayil

And since the award gives particular attention to translations, in an effort to bring regional authors into the limelight, there is also Perumal Murugan for Poonachi, which is about the life of a goat (or so it seems, since the goat is most likely a metaphor for the reader to infer). If a translation wins, the translator gets '5 lakh. That, we feel, is a welcome move, since it's high time that regional voices got their due.

Gratefully theirs

Bhavna Pani is one lucky girl. As Twitterati remembered and thanked their gurus on Teachers' Day yesterday, the theatre actor, too, made it a point to express her gratitude to her mentors. "Both my gurus in one frame.



Naseeruddin Shah and Bhavna Pani

The late [Odissi exponent] Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra and 'The Father' of acting, Naseer Sir! Not forgetting all my other dance gurus, Jhelum Paranjape [Jhelum tai], Terence Lewis and Nilima Azeem [aunty]! I am because of you!" was her sweet note.

Top brass

You can now eat your cake and take the plate, too. If you have ever loved the effort that the folks at The Bombay Canteen put in curating their serving ware, be it Art Deco cocktail glasses or local sherbet bottles, the restaurant has now collaborated with an indie design brand to sell hand-painted brass utensils.

The collection is an ode to their love for everything Indian and locally sourced. It includes colourful plates, bowls and glasses with vintage tiles and fruit motifs.

Odd one out



Is Sonu Nigam being heckled in jest as Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other prominent women from the city gather at an event in Churchgate? Pic/Ashish Raje

