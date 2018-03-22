Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Missed it!

Actor and football lover Ranveer Singh seems exasperated at having missed an opportunity at an amateur match he played in Bandra on Tuesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

When hip-hop met sufi

Earlier this month, when we interviewed hip- hop artiste Raja Kumari, the musician mentioned that she was excited about her next project with singer Kailash Kher and was pulled in by his unique style of music. The project, we now hear, is a new reality show. The duo have shot their first video together in Himachal Pradesh and were also spotted in the quaint Norbulingka Institute in Dharamsala. While their musical styles are different, what binds the two is the sense of free spirit in their verses. This is one collaboration we are waiting to listen to.

Art gets a voice

Through his music, revolutionary Carnatic singer TM Krishna has always crafted his own path. Now, the musician, known for his arresting compositions that move away from the said templates of tradition, is ready with a new book. It explores art and how it can become an integral, inclusive part of society, and also enable better participation across genres and levels. The book is in sync, we think, with his breakaway approach to music that asks questions pertaining to art on critical aspects like class, gender and caste. This one is bound to intrigue the art aficionado.



The Bachchans with co-founder Lakshit Shetty (extreme right)

The Bachchans love their appams!

In April last year, mid-day had reviewed Hoppumm, a new pop-up venture that serves the traditional Sri Lankan appam with a twist, and given it full marks for innovation while staying true to the flavours. Looks like the pop-up has won the vote of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, too, who hired its catering services for a party recently. Going by the popularity of another Bohri food venture among celebs, looks like five-star catering is fast being replaced by cuisine-specific pop-ups.

Strike gold

For many Mumbaikars who use cab aggregator services for their daily commute, the ongoing strike by drivers of Ola and Uber has come as a reacquaintance with the city's ubiquitous kaali-peeli taxis. While getting a cabbie to agree to ferry you to your destination can test your patience, what if you found a book in the back seat, all yours to take? The Book Fairies India, an initiative that "hides books for people to find and leave for the next person", is doing just that. Have you found yours?

Step app to a healthy life

Staying fit is no longer an option. And to help make it a habit, sports and fitness enthusiast and certified nutritionist Sunjay Ghai has launched a multi-feature mobile app called Revofit. Besides its smooth user interface, the app tends to be more than just a mechanical assistance to a healthy life. You can connect with competent professionals for real-time tips and advice and get recommendations as well. With the blessings of AI, this app will also track your performance.

So, there's no room for slacking. Those looking for options to eat right can get recipes from master chefs like Vicky Ratnani (in pic). There is also a shopping section of curated brands based on nutrition and vitamins. Consider this the Netflix of fitness, as Ghai likes to put it.

