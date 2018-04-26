Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

The heat is on

The rising mercury levels seems to have caught up with Kareena Kapoor Khan as she takes a moment to recover after stepping out from a movie promotion event in Juhu on Wednesday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe



A shelf in a Tokyo mart with savoury crepes. Representational Image

The Jap crepe effect

Bandra's Carter Road is in for a taste of Japan. Or at least, we think so, going by news that a Tokyo-inspired QSR will open in the already-crowded stretch. Titled, The Tokyo Creperia, the space, set to open soon, is the brainchild of friends Saagar Panchal and Uzair Ansari who will introduce the concept of serving Harajuku — sweet and savoury crêpes as a stuffed on-the-go cone. Celeb chef Varun Inamdar has worked his magic on these inspired crepes, and we can only expect fireworks across Indian flavours like tandoori and butter chicken as well as classic crêpe favourites.



Vir Das

No TV for Vir

Ever wondered what it takes to be a part of those hoarse-throated, decibel-baffling debates on the telly? While some of our 'experts' seem to thrive in such a circus-like environment, there are others for whom it is a strict no-no. We found one more famous face who prefers to be in the latter group. Comic Vir Das recently admitted on social media of his aversion with a post: 'I get calls from news channels to be on their debates. I just wanna put it out there that I don't do them because I don't have that kind of skill. I admire those who do. Being yelled at for 60 minutes is a very specific art form.' Now we know.

The Phalke paradigm

If the recently concluded Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards in the city have got you wondering if they have anything to do with the top honour presented at the annual National Film Awards ceremony, you are not alone. Now, the late icon's grandson Chandrashekhar Pusalkar has taken it upon himself to clear the confusion — and express his displeasure at the multiple award ceremonies instituted in the legend's name. Vouching for the authenticity of the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy, he said, "Due to some differences, some people have started Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards and later, Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Awards that have emerged from the parent body [of the academy]. I used to attend all three award ceremonies as a guest, but my only request to them is they should come under one umbrella by burying their differences." The academy, he added, not only acknowledges icons, seniors and legends from the field of acting and production, but also from the 22 different crafts of the film industry, including acting, direction, make-up and technical fields.

Drive the cause

Want to do good for society in your little way but don't know where to start from? Scheduled for next weekend, ConnectFor Volunteer Mixer, is a platform where NGOs and eager volunteers can come together for an eclectic mix of discussions, sessions and conversations. The ConnectFor community is a non-profit technology platform with connects volunteers with the right organisations, after curating the needs and interests the both. If you've been looking for a platform to begin being the change you want to see, this is it!



The main building of IIT Bombay

Elephantine effort

It's a post that brought a smile to our face. Animal lovers at IIT Bombay seem to have taken up a timely cause and are going all out on social media to highlight it.



Elephants in the wild. Pic Courtesy/AFP

They recently stepped up the ante against brutality towards circus animals, by highlighting, in particular, the plight of elephants who parade around the arena in circuses on their hind legs. April is Animal Cruelty Prevention Month, and a double thumbs up to them for raising the issue.

