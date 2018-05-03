Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Daughter's day out

Recently, at Mumbai's floating restaurant, Arc Deck Bar, the chef got a chance to treat someone special to his signature dishes. CM Devendra Fadnavis' daughter Divija, who was accompanied by her grandmother, was seen having a good time there with her friends.



Divija Fadnavis (right) with a friend

Though the lot had fun tucking into spinach ricotta cigar, cheese rounders, homemade fries, tomato mozzarella tart and tempura crust paneer lines, all served piping hot, nothing was warmer than the aaji-granddaughter camaraderie, we are told.

Courting kids

The Supreme Court may be a day late, but it still beats other courts when it comes to taking care of its employees. A new creche in the premises of the apex court, which was supposed to be open to lawyers and other staff on Labour Day, was inaugurated by CJI Dipak Misra yesterday.

The creche is the result of a petition filed by advocate Anindita Pujari, and senior advocate Indira Jaising had been appearing for Pujari in the matter.



Indira Jaising

The creche is a refurbished version of an earlier facility, and can accommodate more kids and comes at a reduced fee, so all employees can avail of the services. How about having something similar inside the gothic environs of Bombay High Court?

Super Mario

Miss Fonseca. Rajani Nimbupani. Bundaldass. Moonswamy. Daryl and Derek. Ah, and how can we forget The Wife? For the typical Bombaywallah, these endearing characters, immortalised by Mario Miranda, are as 'Bombay-fied' as they can get. Miranda, whose 92nd birth anniversary was yesterday, didn't study art formally but went on to become one of India's most celebrated and loved artists.

While the city doesn't retain much of his art to remind us of his contribution (except for poor fakes floating around), a trip to Café Mondegar might be a good idea to raise a toast to the Goan genius who gave Bombay some of its most lovable characters and a million chuckles.

It's the time to disco, '80s style

There is something about disco music from the '70s and '80s that immediately makes us want to shake a leg. Be it bands like Sister Sledge or Chic, their up-tempo songs have left an imprint on a whole generation of musicians, some even from completely unrelated genres, a case in point being the French electronica duo Daft Punk. And now, Mumbaikars can get an authentic feel of the disco era, when Ottawan, a hugely popular band from the 1980s, plays a gig at a Lower Parel mall.

They are the ones who came up with D.I.S.C.O, a super-hit track that continues to be a nightclub favourite even today. So, head down to the venue on May 11 for the gig. But before you do, don't forget to slip on your dancing shoes.

Meet the new beetle

Just in case you thought Leonardo DiCaprio had it all — good looks, supermodel girlfriends, UN ambassadorship and an Oscar — the actor now has a newly discovered water beetle from Borneo in Malaysia named after him.

The eco tourists who found the bug named it Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi to prove that even a small, hitherto unknown bug is important to nature.

The actor — who is a vocal crusader for environment conservation and runs a foundation that focuses on wildlands and oceans conservation, climate change and indigenous rights — showed his support by replacing his display picture on Facebook with an image of the beetle.

Undercover superHero



We are not sure if Vikramaditya Motwane, director of superhero film Bhavesh Joshi, is hiding a smile or something else when he arrives at the film's trailer launch with actor Harshvardhan Kapoor and producer Anurag Kashyap, on Wednesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates