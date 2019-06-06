Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

national

Mumbai - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Here comes the son

AbRam joins dad Shah Rukh Khan in wishing fans for Eid at the actor's residence in Bandra on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

A literary tour

This weekend following the Bradford Lit Fest where her father, legendary poet Kaifi Azmi was celebrated in an event, Shabana Azmi dropped by West Yorkshire's Brontë Parsonage Museum where the Brontë sisters — Charlotte, Emily and Anne — lived. Drawing from her literary roots, Azmi wrote on Twitter, "It was so overwhelming to be in the house of the Brontë sisters and see the table on which Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre was written!"

We hope the visit was inspiring enough for Azmi to start penning her own novel.

A wrong turn

On the eve of Eid, PETA uploaded a video of a dead sheep being dragged away by a car with a lamb following her. "Animals don't need to die for you to celebrate Eid al-Fitr," they captioned it.

It didn't take Twitterati long to point out the factual errors in the post, starting with their mix-up of the two days of Eid. "It's heart breaking. But @peta, how did you conclude that they were taking a dead sheep to slaughter on Eid? Who slaughters a dead sheep?" Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair pointed out.

Small steps to reading

Publisher Chiki Sarkar has started a book club on Twitter. "... I am going to recommend one kid's book a week — and talk about a book my little boy and I are loving at the moment.

Age range will be toddlers to five-year-olds," she wrote, with a graphic of Michelle Knudsen's The Library Lion. Named after her son, the club is called The Shoky + Chiki Bookclub, and we're excited to see which Indian titles make it to the list.

'Ladies first' at this lounge

Inspired by the French concept of a boudoir or a woman's private sitting room, a resto-lounge is all set to open next week in Bandra West. It's called Invincible - Boudoir et Jardin and the food comprising Pan Asian and European cuisine will be helmed by Sunaeyaa Kapur and Shweta Menon, while mixologist Mariki Sayles will take over the bar. "[More and more] women are becoming bold and indomitable, and are in leading positions across the world.

To celebrate this change in our society, this concept of a boudoir resto-lounge has been on my mind for a while. I wanted to create a space for women, where they can dominate and conquer," owner Basab Paul told this diarist, giving food highlights which include pandan infused seafood cake, roti kanai with seafood kedgeree and a keto menu as well.

Lost in translation

It is easy to spot a typo on signboards or in documents made by public institutions. But sometimes, words are eliminated and nothing makes sense. That's exactly what city-based

musician Clinton Cerejo experienced yesterday when he paid toll on the Bandra-Worli sea link.

He posted a screenshot of his bill on Instagram from MEP Infrastructure Developers' website where the status message read, 'your payment has been success', with the hashtag #englishkimaakiaankh.

While musicians like Anusha Mani, Akriti Kakar and Antara Nandy responded with laughing emojis, fellow musician Vishal Dadlani commented "Aap ka bhugtaan safal huaa," which, Cerejo said, should've been written instead. Dadlani added, "...

Better to speak a language one knows, than to massacre another for no reason. Sadly, that concept is not success." Now if only the concerned parties can take note of their language.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates