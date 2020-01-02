Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having a sucky time

We don't mean that in a bad way. It's just in reference to the lollipop that Kriti Sanon carries after a salon session in Juhu on Wednesday. Pic /Satej Shinde

Vow factor

People often talk about which city has better food or more stylish fashion, but the Delhi VS Mumbai debate has just taken on another dimension. A recent survey conducted by a wedding portal on the trends across Indian weddings has revealed that the two cities have a wholly different approach to celebrating the occasion. While Dilliwallahs prefer grand celebrations in outdoor venues like farmhouses or lawns, Mumbaikars opt for simple, yet elegant, affairs in indoor locations, with an inclination towards banquet halls. Other results of the survey include a steep rise in the number of destination weddings, with Goa predictably being the most-preferred location.

Cops play cheeky

Here's a pat on the back for those who handle the social media of the Maharashtra Police. The force's pages have already built a strong reputation for being witty, but the admin were on the top of their game this new year's eve. This is what transpired. The police put up a post urging people to stay off drugs while bringing 2020 in. But some users saw this as an opportunity to troll the cops, though they didn't realise how they would be put in their place. One user, for instance, wrote, "Please tell us the location if you find it, for research purposes," to which the response was, "We could tutor you personally. Visit any police station of your preference." Another asked, "Can I come with you to collect the LSD?" The reply to this was, "You could, but then you'd have to stay with us too." And a third commented, "Agar maine aap ko adda bata diya toh dus puriya meri. Chalega na sir?" The reply he got was, "Aap sab rakh lena. Hum bas aap ko raakhlenge. Chalega na sir?" Savage.

Vikas is in the right direction

Indian-American chef Vikas Khanna announced yesterday that his film, The Last Colur, is on the Eligible for Oscars (Best Feature Film) list. His post read, "I wrote the story-screenplay-scenes-concept-music-novel on the banks of Ganges. As she touched my feet & made me alive again & again. Singing lullabies to me at the night (sic)." An adaptation of his book of the same name, the film tells the story of a widow in Varanasi and her life in the midst of taboos. It stars Neena Gupta and Aslam Shekh. While Khanna spread the news with much cheer, he also stopped and thanked the Masaan team, sharing that the movie was his inspiration.

City museum's platinum record

The new year has begun on a great note for the folks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya. The museum housed in a heritage building has received a platinum rating from the Indian Green Building Council for global leadership in environment management. The structure uses solar panels, segregates waste and has rainwater-harvesting facilities, among other green initiatives. "CSMVS is the first Indian museum and heritage site, and probably the first museum in the world, to get this platinum rating from the IGBC for its work in transforming its space into a green museum," museum director Sabyasachi Mukherjee said. Here's hoping that other public buildings take a leaf out of this green book.

He's write back

The #MeToo allegations against him don't seem to have stopped MJ Akbar on his publishers. The author will release his next book this month. Titled Gandhi's Hinduism: The Struggle Against Jinnah's Islam, the piece of non-fiction is about the events that led to the Partition of India, and takes a deeper look at how the interplay between personalities like the viceroys, Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi, Mohammad Jinnah and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru shaped the outcome.

