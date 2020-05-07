Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Indoor Premier League

With nowhere to go, a boy practises his shots at home, in Borivli West. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Business, books and lockdown lessons



Anil Dharker

How do business leaders approach tricky situations? How do they find opportunities in adversities? In today's Lit Live session, its founder Anil Dharker will be in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group, to not only touch upon such topics from the eyes of a leader but also chat about her recent bestseller and titles that inspire her in what promises to be an engaging Instagram live talk. Purohit, fresh off the success of her latest book, Lady, You're The Boss! (Westland), which is the second installment in The Adventures of a Woman At Work series, will continue the conversation she began five years ago with Lady, You're Not a Man! Being an avid reader and inspirational speaker, she will also talk about books like Lifespan, The Body, The Balance Within, Factfulness and John Le Carre's works of fiction.

Apart from books, Purohit hopes to deep-dive into her vast pool of experience and knowledge as a leader. She will decode and discuss her success mantras in areas like communication skills and decision-making; here she hopes to throw light on key factors like making tough choices in difficult times and the balance required to manage all stakeholders. With the pandemic on everyone's minds and work from home a reality, viewers can look forward to hearing her thoughts on how the lockdown has been a learning curve, and the lessons we can all take from work-life integration from this challenging period. Log on to @LitliveMumbai on Instagram to catch the live session at 5 pm today.



Apurva Purohit

The vampire is coming back

So far we've heard Bella Swan's side of the story in the Twilight series. More than a decade since she wrote the first book in the series, author Stephenie Meyer has penned down Edward Cullen's version in the companion novel, Midnight Sun, which will hit stores in India in August. The book explores Edward's past, what meeting Bella meant to him, and his journey. "It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is facing a pandemic, and no one really knows what's next. I seriously thought about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited. So, I hope this book gives my readers a little pleasure to anticipate and, after it arrives, a chance to live in an imaginary world for a while," said Meyer about her upcoming release.



A still from the movie Twilight, that is based on Meyer's series

When HC put a smile on Vir's face

Days after an advocate moved the Delhi High Court (HC) against Vir Das's Netflix show Hasmukh, claiming that it maligned the legal profession, the HC came to the stand-up comic's aid, observing that the essence of democracy is the liberty given to creative artistes. On Wednesday, Das welcomed the order dismissing the advocate's plea and said in a statement, "Yesterday, in the Delhi High Court, in the middle of the pandemic, there was a hearing. A hearing about my show where a fictitious comedian does jokes about a fictitious lawyer... As artistes we are taught to accept feedback humbly, and I do so knowing that my work always has, and will polarise people. But if we can accept that these actions go a little beyond feedback, I hope I've earned the right to respectfully respond." He added that having spent a decade trying to make people laugh, he knows that "comedy, of all genres, does more good than harm." "Offence is taken, not given. I humbly thank the High Court for its support," the comedian signed off.

Game for this discussion?

Why do we play games? What makes it "fun"? These are some of the questions that filmmaker and co-founder of new media laboratory Memesys, Anand Gandhi, and his friend and co-founder Zain Memon discuss in a video he posted on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. In the video, titled Games: A Natural Learning System, Gandhi and Memon talk about the "evolutionary function of games". "The video is part of a larger series of talks that address the self, the ecosystem and the future of humanity. One major subject that the series covers is human behaviour design through cinema and games. Two talks on these subjects have been released on the channel so far. There are more in the pipeline," Gandhi told this diarist.

