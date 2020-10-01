Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

You can't duck this

A BMC worker finds himself in unusual company while at work in Chhota Kashmir on Wednesday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Make way for growler stations



The soon-to-open outlet in Pune

Manu Gulati, founder of Effingut, who's been working closely with the state government to pass the law to permit the sale of growlers, has not wasted a single moment of the lockdown. He spent the past four months planning 16 outlets called Effingut 2 Go (E2GO) which will have a 15-minute experience of buying craft beer as well as easy-to-consume microwaveable meals — from hot dogs to desi chakna items.

The first two will be set up in Pune later this week, and next in line is Mumbai. Before we tell you where, first a crash course about its origins. Growlers have been around for a long time. In the early 1900s, in absence of refrigeration and preservatives, when beer had to be transported home from local pubs, they used large vessels which, due to the carbonation, made a growling sound; hence the name. Meanwhile, America saw growler stations in 1985. "Why enjoy craft beer only in a pub? We will be the first chain of growler stations in India, and we're working on a wine and beer shop license. We will rotate other products that fit into the homegrown idea, from wine and homemade brookies to deco. In the next 10 days, look out for these stations at Versova, Bandra and Chembur," he said.

All about the crown



Dr Kalpana Swaminathan and Dr Ishrat Syed

As panic-inducing as the past six months have been for all of us, this is not the first time the world has countered a virus. Considering the fact that humans and germs of different kinds have coexisted since evolution, A Crown of Thorns (Context), a new title by doctors Ishrat Syed and Kalpana Swaminathan, who write together as Kalpish Ratna, details the history of this virus.

The doctors, who have previously written about the congenital zika syndrome and the Bombay Plague, have woven science and history to decode the pandemic. Both have been treating COVID-19 patients as well; they mentioned that they started working on the book in January, when the reports of the virus emerged. "As the pandemic developed, we felt a vital element was missing in public discourse. COVID-19 is not merely about the Coronavirus SARS-Co-V2; it is about the virus and us, and understanding how the body works," they shared, adding the aim was to take the panic out of pandemic.

Art of giving with Gandhi



NCPA's photography workshop is themed on Gandhi. Pic/Getty Images

Observed annually, Daan Utsav or the Joy of Giving Week commences tomorrow on Gandhi Jayanti. This year will see the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) taking celebrations online with specially curated workshops for young minds on an app called Enguru. "Every year, we celebrate the Joy of Giving Week as a way to do our bit to give back to society. We are happy that this year, too, we have been able to keep up the tradition using the online platform to create a meaningful experience for the less privileged," chairman Khushroo N Suntook shared.

The itinerary includes a video featuring Gandhiji's beloved hymn Vaishnav jan to, performed by students of Hariprasad Chaurasia's Vrindaban Gurukul and Symphony Orchestra of India, a show by Asia's only professional woman mentalist, Dr Kruti Parekh, as well as a talk-cum-presentation with three speakers who've had unique associations with the Mahatma.

This sounds like change

For a generation whose lives are increasingly shaped by technology, how are India's Gen Z, millennials and their parents coping with it? An extensive report released by a leading music streaming service in partnership with research agencies found out that 76 per cent of Indian respondents (GenZ and millennials) said they use audio to cope with stress and anxiety while 84 per cent of them recognise music streaming services as a gateway to other cultures. On the other hand, 86 per cent of parents who listen to podcasts view it as an educational tool. And talking about Indian parents moving with the times, 92 per cent of them are open to buying a smart speaker next year.

All the fest



All the fest

College festivals are often the highlight of a student's calendar year, except that 2020 has been a damp squib in that regard. But the folks at ATKT, a campus-talent platform, are ensuring that all is not lost, with ATKT Campus League (ACL). It's an event that brings some of the country's biggest fests on to one digital platform. Participating colleges include St Xavier's College and Narsee Monjee College in Mumbai. "This is the year of change, and we didn't want to sit back and let the session go down the drain. We had already created a tech back-end that allows students to run and manage their fests and events. We then spoke to college organisers about the idea of doing the festivals live online," ATKT co-founder Prashant Sarangi told this diarist.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news