Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Eye can't see this anymore

The action on stage seems to have got the better of Mithun Chakraborty on the sets of a dance reality show, in Goregaon on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Keep walking

It goes without saying that the life of an army officer can often be unpredictable, and it's been no different for Lt Col Dharamdatt Goel. The Mumbai local who is an alumnus of KC College will release a book on Friday that is titled, When People Doubted My Ability to Walk I Decided to Fly (Pentagon Press). The book takes the reader through Goel's inspirational life, and recounts how he lost his father at an early age and later had one leg amputated after an IED blast.



Lt Col Dharamdatt Goel (extreme right) after completing a marathon

But none of that stopped him from running half marathons and going on motorcycle expeditions. Goel, who is now an instructor at the National Defence Academy, tells us, "I used to keep these yellow sticky notes where I would pen my thoughts down, and one of the reasons I wrote this title is that someone once told me that I should turn all the content in those notes into a book."

Swipe right or left this election season

It might be hard for you to digest this, but what if we told you that Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has joined Tinder?

Now, before you scream, "That's not sanskari," let us clarify that we aren't talking about the actual BJP candidate here, but a caricature of hers that city-based art director Anasuya Sengupta has created for an Instagram series she's started.

In it, she creates hilarious bios of politicians where she takes potshots at them cutting across party lines. Check out Sengupta's profile if you want to bring a smile to your face.

Mums know best

Behind every successful musician, there is a woman — his mother. That seems to be the maxim of a recent series that social media page The Indian Music Diaries has started. In it, artistes recounted the influence their mothers have had on their career.

Arindam Sen of What Escapes Me, shared, for instance, how watching his mum do her riyaz for 30 years instilled discipline in him. There were others who revealed similar stories, and hats off to these bunch of women who had the courage to let their children follow their passion.

Hop on for a free ride to a BKC pub

It might be fun going to pubs and restaurants, but even in a city like Mumbai that has comparatively decent public transport, travelling to the place you choose might be a pain. But this diarist was taken by surprise recently when he saw a green SUV that had the logo of Irish House on it, and had the words "Hop in for a free ride" painted on the door.

On enquiring with the driver, we learnt that the BKC outlet of the pub has started a service wherein patrons who live in the neighbourhood can request a complimentary ride to the joint if they are planning on visiting it. And even as we were completing our conversation, the customer who had asked for this particular ride arrived and took his seat. Here's hoping that more places in the city adopt the practice.

This slam poet is going places

City-based slam poet Aranya Johar shot to fame after she performed the poem, A Brown Girl's Guide to Gender, which received over one million views. Through her work, she continues to address issues related to beauty standards, gender equality and mental health on her social media platforms.

Yesterday, on Instagram, she announced another big achievement of having shared the stage with Emma Watson. "So honoured to share that your brown girl is the youngest member of the Gender Equality Advisory Council for the G7 this year taking place in Biarritz. The council is creating a legislative bouquet for G7 and non-G7 countries. Two of the many focuses of our council is cyber harassment and rape reparation; will share more details soon. Thank you for helping get me here, and I'm excited to take you on this journey with me," she wrote. We can't wait to see what she does next.

