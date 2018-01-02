Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Chef Ramsay wants his kids to leave home!

Trust super chef Gordon Ramsay to mince no words (pun intended entirely) when it comes to doling out some fatherly advice to his kids. The no-nonsense culinary guru known for his acerbic wit, took to social media to wish his kids, fraternal twins, Holly and Jack (in pic) on their 18th birthday.



Gordon Ramsay

The fiery chef known to send shivers down the spines of the most experienced chefs across restaurant kitchens, got all fuzzy by wishing Holly and Jack, with a go-ahead that they were free to leave home now that they had touched the magic number. Gordan and wife, Tana are also parents to the daughters Megan, and Matilda who is the youngest of the Ramsay brood at 15.



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Coconut groove

TV actor Sana Khan gives a vendor a break while she tries her hand at breaking open a tender coconut at his handcart in Lokhandwala last evening.

A shrine for every month

Come January, and most Roman Catholic households across parishes under the Archdiocese of Bombay look forward to their church calendar that is a treasure trove to keep abreast with birth dates of saints and other important events observed by the Vatican.

This time around, the calendar is a pilgrimage-themed one around shrines of the Archdiocese. A delight for the church history buff, the 12 churches include famous landmarks like Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Bandra, Shrine of Don Bosco’s Madonna, Matunga, Cathedral of Holy Name in Fort, and Mahim’s St Micheal’s Church to the lesser known Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Dongri (it stands on the historic ruins of the Jesuit hermitage and Irmitri church dating back to the 15th century) or the Church of St Jerome in Kashimira, and the popular Shrine of St Bonaventure in Erangal, locally called ‘Baravi’ - the twelfth day of Christmas.

The beach is packed by pilgrims on the second Sunday of January to celebrate this feast. Several such fascinating histories come to light with exhaustive notes on each of the 12 shrines selected for the calendar. Full marks for innovation, we say.

On the culture trail

With urban dwellers increasingly interested in the heritage of their cities, guided walks have become a part and parcel of their weekend itineraries. This February, the country will get its maiden India Heritage Walk Festival, a month-long event introducing people to the tangible and intangible culture of their cities.

The brainchild of Sahapedia, an online encyclopaedia of Indian arts and culture, the festival will take place simultaneously across several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Agra, Ahmedabad, Bikaner, Kochi, Pune, Varanasi and Patna.

Apart from tailor-made walks to museums, monuments, markets and other cultural pockets of the cities, the organisers have also invited entries for their Online Heritage Film Festival. Got a film on Chor Bazaar shot on your phone? Here’s your platform.

Welcome-unwelcome Mumbai

Mumbai will be abuzz due to the scheduled visit of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India in mid-January. While Israeli leaders have visited India in the past, this trip will be particularly interesting considering it comes close on the heels of US president Donald Trump’s announcement of shifting the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, and the large-scale violence in Israel that has followed the announcement.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected in January. Pic/AFP

The India-Palestine Solidarity Forum, with its Mumbai headquarters, is planning a widespread protest as Netanyahu arrives here. A run-up meeting of activists and several left leaning individuals, Mumbai’s ‘red belt’ if you could call it that, has taken place in Prabhadevi. The pot has begun to boil with some strong representatives of the Hindutva lobby saying they are going to welcome Netanyahu to counter the protests.

When the ‘Welcome Netanyahu’ group was told that the Forum would protest along with leftists, a member quipped, “I do not call them leftists, I call them leftovers.” We love the verbal riposte, but whichever side you are on, remember peaceful is the way to protest.

Language no bar on Carter Road promenade

In 2016, artist Shilpa Gupta’s LED art installation, I Live Under Your Sky Too, not only attracted bystanders but got them thinking. Now, Gupta is back with the animated light installation titled, We Change Each Other (the phrase plays out in Hindi, Urdu and English) for this outing.



Shilpa Gupta

The 18-feet-wide artwork sees Gupta play with the previous theme (imagined borders) which delves into the constantly changing city. Only one of the languages lights up at a time, with the aim to tease the viewer to look for the other, non- familiar language, and the people who represent it.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go