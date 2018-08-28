Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

national

Pic/Shadab Khan

Damp squib on the ramp

The finale of Lakmé Fashion Week usually involves a theatrical presentation, a known designer and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bringing the curtains down on the fashion week last Sunday was designer Monisha Jaising. Also, Cirque du Soleil gave a short preview of what to expect from their forthcoming tour to the country.

In theory, a star like Khan, a designer known for red carpet dresses and the largest theatrical production in the world should be enough to put on a show. On the contrary, what this diarist witnessed was underwhelming. The designs appeared dated. In fact, Khan’s gown seemed to have fitting issues. But the effortless performer she is, she pulled it off with style.

Let’s meat again

The news of Colaba’s Imbiss shuttering led to mourning among Mumbai’s meat-loving junta. We now have some dope that may help bring joy. This diarist learnt from a member of its management that they are keen to reopen next year.

There’s also tittle-tattle about scouring for places in Andheri, Powai and Bandra, and that the final venue depends on the investment they are able to garner. And the real reason for folding up in Pasta Lane is now out — a leaking roof and not-so-accessible location. Seventy per cent of the menu stays the same with the addition of some exotic dishes.

That’s not cricket, it’s sexism

Another day, another case of casual sexism. This time, it’s our own fraternity, the media, that is to blame. After Dipika Pallikal Karthik brought laurels for the country at the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta, an online news portal’s headline read: “Dinesh Karthik’s wife Dipika Pallikal settles for bronze in women’s single squash.”



Dipika Pallikal (Pic/Getty Images) and Dinesh Karthik

It made us shake our head in disapproval. Two things were glaring problems here. One is that every other sport in this country still continues to hide under the shadow of cricket. And the other is that since Dipika is an exemplary sportsperson in her own right, why does she need to be identified as someone’s wife? Let’s just reverse that headline, shall we? “Dipika Pallikal’s husband Dinesh Karthik scores a century.”

More power to bookworm babies

It’s no secret that celebrity author Twinkle Khanna loves books. Her social media posts frequently reveal photos of her fave bookstores while on her travels; titles and authors that she adores; and sometimes, you’ll spot a quote by a writer who has inspired her. The best part is that this passion seems to have rubbed off on her kids too.



Pic courtesy/twitter.com/Twinkle Khanna

So whether it’s her son, Aarav showing up to support her at an awards ceremony, or little Nitara (in pic) at a bookstore, books matter. In this recent post, she eggs on parents to take kids to bookshops, ‘so we can give them tools and not just toys.’ Twinkle, you’re a star.

Channeling Neil Simon in their works

It takes serious talent to find humour in misery, something that American playwright Neil Simon did successfully for seven decades, until he passed away on Sunday. The news has saddened the world of theatre and films in India, too.



Neil Simon

Playwright, adman and mid-day columnist Rahul da Cunha said, “Simon for me was a legend. No one ... could write a joke like him. Gotta say, when I wrote my first play, Class of ’84, I did channel Neil Simon.” Host and comedian Kunal Vijayakar remembered, “Every second play we did in Bombay theatre was a Neil Simon one and it seemed like some of our actors like Keith Stevenson, Cyrus Broacha and Bugs Bhargava Krishna were just born to play Simon’s characters.”

Malaa pan, Asha tai



Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and Kajol can’t get enough of Asha Bhosle when they meet on the sets of a reality show in Goregaon on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

