Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

A musical event earlier co-hosted by Homegrown and BCI

This, too, happened



Varun Patra

Perhaps the most enlightening — as well as shocking — part of the #MeToo movement unfolding was learning just how insidious misogyny is. And it became clearer as one after another, #wokebros were called out. They included comedians who were riding the pop-feminist wave only to be exposed as abusers, or now, Varun Patra, co-founder of neoteric publication Homegrown, being outed for sexual misconduct. In the aftermath of the episode, the British Council in India, which had earlier collaborated with the content platform for musical events, withdrew its partnership for Mumbai Music Week, which was scheduled for later this month. "In light of the recent allegations made public about Varun Patra, we have taken the decision to terminate our association with them," said Jim Booth, acting country director for the Council. And now, the entire event has been cancelled, we hear.

Mumbai for kids

In 2017, children's book publishers, Puffin Books, released a set of 29 illustrated books as an introduction to all the 29 states of India. The series, called Discover India, chronicles the journey of Pushka, Mishki and Daadu Dolma as they travel the length and breadth of the country. But this month, the publisher is all set to release new books based on cities — starting with Mumbai and Delhi — that will hit the stands by January-end. The books feature snippets of general knowledge with puzzles and crosswords.

India's grand red carpet moment

It was a night of glamour were tips on what to watch and what to wear were also doled out. And even as Bohemian Rhapsody beat A Star is Born to win the Best Drama at the 76th Golden Globes, with most of us Queen fans rejoicing at the verdict, India was busy making its presence felt on the red carpet. Producer, actor and president of Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Meher Tatna, was spotted in an off-white Bharatpore front open-coat that was hand-embroidered with silk threads and highlighted with sequins, and designed by couture label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. And she wasn't the only one. Amatus Sami-Karim, wife of Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, donned a ruffle top in green teamed with a black velvet skirt, designed by the same label.

Pujara, the High Court judge

There is no shortage of cricket fans who miss Channel Nine's coverage, which had Richie Benaud, Bill Lawry, Tony Greig and our very own columnist, Ian Chappell, making their morning cricket viewing special. Many of them also bemoan the fact that Australia don't have the quality of cricket writers they used to have earlier — Jack Fingleton, Ray Robinson and of course, Peter Roebuck. However, two Australian writers who are utterly pleasurable to read are Malcolm Knox and Greg Baum. Both work for the Fairfax group of newspapers. The other day, Knox came up with a fine line on Cheteshwar Pujara in his analysis for the Sydney Morning Herald. He wrote, "Starc and Hazlewood hurled down many of what to ordinary batsmen would have been wicket balls, and Pujara let them all go; a High Court judge of length. When he had to defend, his bat reverberated off the ball, yielding to its force as if batting were a form of judo." Now that is top-of-the-line writing!

When Vicky won over the wolf pack

Vicky Kaushal shares a lighter moment with press photographers during an event in Juhu on Monday. PIC/Sameer Markande

Music in a melting pot

In 1972, the 36th custodian of Marwar, HH Maharaja Gaj Singh II, started the Mehrangarh Museum Trust, a cultural institution that helms international exchange programmes like the World Sacred Spirit Festival (WSSF), which sees the coming together of artists from across the world including India, Argentina, Iran and Scotland. The festival's 12th edition will feature note-worthy musicians like Imdadkhani-Gharana sitar player Shujaat Khan and son of Dr L Subramaniam, violinist Ambi Subramaniam, and international players like Scottish four-piece folk band Rura (in pic). As he announces the upcoming edition, set to take place this February inside the Mehrangarh Fort, Maharaja Gaj Singh II (inset) tells this diarist, "Music always plays the most sublime role in bringing about world harmony, for it embodies the universal spirit and the oneness of our creation."

