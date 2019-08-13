Mumbai diary: Tuesday Dossier

mumbai

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha at trailer launch of Dream Girl

Let's play dress up

Actor Nushrat Bharucha drapes a saree around Ayushmann Khurrana during the trailer launch of their upcoming film in Andheri West on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Tik tok star's beauty fix for all

After giving people DIY beauty home remedies in his popular series of Tik Tok videos called Paras ka nuskha, actor and influencer Paras Tomar, has now launched his own line of products. "The recipes I share in the videos are made using things found in the kitchen. My mother was Himachali, so I always had my roots in jadi booti. Even my maternal grandmom had home remedies," he tells this diarist. The list of products so far include a charcoal powder for teeth whitening, gum bleeding, oral care and bad breath elimination, a charcoal face scrub for brightening, deep cleansing and black head removal with pure silver and mint, a rose and Vitamin E brightening face water cream or gel and an anti acne gel and scar removal spot treatment with neem, basil and aloe.

Getting straight to the point

Gone are the days when women were expected to be docile creatures who tended to the house. Females these days are free-willed, financially independent and unafraid to voice their opinion. And yet, societal attitude towards how they should dress and behave continue to be archaic. Proof of this lies in the results of a recent survey by a beauty care brand has revealed. It concerns what Indian men think about how women should keep their hair. The survey says, for example, that 71 per cent of Indians think that coloured and curly locks are less beautiful than long and straight hair. And around 63 per cent of them also don't believe in leaving the premature greying be and opine that these women should dye their hair.

Food for thought

This Independence day, YouTube channel Girliyapa Spotlight has joined hands with the volunteer-based organisation Robin Hood Army to help them in their mission of feeding five million citizens in rural India. The channel is releasing a video on August 14 based on the concept of the types of eaters such as the clumsy one, the sophisticated one, those who waste and those who save. The dialogue revolves around how the wasting queen over orders food for a party just for five people, which is when the Robin Hood Army will come in and explain how the leftover food could be used better. "This initiative focuses on the wastage of food in India at events and gatherings. We've tried to raise awareness by explaining the need for a better mechanism for dealing with leftover food as parts of India struggle with hunger and poverty on a daily basis," Sarjita Jain, the channel head, told

this diarist.

Precious matter

This October, the city will witness the second edition of Saffronart's biennial jewellery conference; the theme for this year being Mapping a Legacy of Indian Jewels. Curated by jewellery historian and author Dr Usha R Balakrishnan, the conference will see interesting voices from across the world weigh in on myriad facets of India's journey with its jewels. A session we are particularly looking forward to is one by Cynthia Meera Frederick, who happens to be chief advisor to the Maharaja of Kapurthala. Frederick will discuss the iconic head ornaments of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, while art historian Hugo Crespo will speak about gem cutting and trade in Portuguese Goa.

The Bollywood look

Bollywood has been the heart of all things fashion in the country since forever. While actors have been trendsetters in more ways than one, senior fashion journalist Sujata Assomull has now written a book on the 100 iconic Bollywood costumes, illustrated by London-based artist Aparna Ram.

The book maps how Indian fashion has changed via examples of Madhubala's classic lok in Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Mumtaz's basic saree do in Brahmachari (1968), Zeenat Aman's hippie style in Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Dimple Kapadia's polka cropped top in Bobby (1973), and Deepika Padukone's grand look in Bajirao Mastani (2015).

