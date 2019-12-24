Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Red Alert

The arrival of a Bollywood star is no different from a royal's. Over-zealous security "warn" bystanders about Deepika Padukone's arrival from a vanity van. Pic/Satej Shinde

Trolling out Jaffrey

In an industry largely filled with silence about the ongoing nationwide protests against the CAA and NRC, actor Javed Jaffrey's strong words of protests were lauded by many. He was present at the protest at August Kranti Maidan and has been vocal on social media.

So, it came as a shock when on Monday he announced he was going off Twitter. The reason is that trolls have got to him and he can't handle the hate that is coming his way. Last we checked, his Twitter handle had truly disappeared but the hate-mongering in his name had not. Kudos to him, for speaking out for as long as he did!

A conscientious Christmas affair

Ever wondered what will happen to all the waste generated during the festive season? The décor, the gift-wrap all the way to the disposable cups and plates are likely going to make it to a landfill near you.

Kalaghoda's The Pantry Café didn't want that and decided to take the more earth-friendly route. So, discarded wooden crates became a Christmas tree and cloth waste, the décor. Wreaths were made with some help from upcycling artist Preeti Kabra. Automobile waste may be used for a centrepiece, this diarist learnt. "We took our first steps towards sustainability when we launched our menu with Chef Arina Suchde.

We want to extend that philosophy in almost everything we do. From cooking sustainably with a root-to-fruit approach to sustainable decor, the space is doing its bit for a more sustainable future," co-founder Sumit Gambhir told this diarist about their sustained efforts.

Making his mark

The Indian National Philatelic Exhibition kicked off last week. Among the patrons was High Court solicitor and respected antiquities collector Rajan Jayakar, who received a vermeil medal for his exhibit on Dead Letter Offices in India (1854 to 1947).

"It traces the history and functions of the department which took care of letters failed to be delivered," he told this diarist. But that's not all, for Jayakar has also been appointed as the national commissioner for an international philatelic expo in Taipei slated for October 2020.

The joy of giving

Christmas is not just a time for merry-making, but also a time for giving to the less fortunate. That's the reason why the folks who run a mall in Thane organise Jingles of Joy every year, where they identify talented children and organise a Christmas concert with them.



The organisation works with'at risk' children through different programmes

This year, they have tied up with Salaam Bombay Foundation and Furtados School of Music, which has trained 25 students for the performance. The best of the lot will also get a scholarship to the school and get a chance to explore a career in music. The concert will be held at the mall at 11 am today. Turn up and add cheer to their life.

Plot for protest

It would be unfathomable, an indie music gig turning into a platform for protests. But the unthinkable happened over the weekend. Images floating out of India's current favourite pop icon, Prateek Kuhad, typically give the sense of a happy, surreal atmosphere. But one fan attending his concert in Delhi, which took place days after he performed here in Mumbai, took things in a different direction when he showed up with a CAA protest placard.



Pic courtsey/Aditya Joshi/Instagram

"They won't lathi charge at Prateek Kuhad concert for protesting," 23-year-old Aditya Joshi's poster read. But what was really ironical was that all this unfolded at the show of an artiste who has remained silent on the burning issue. Funny, no?

