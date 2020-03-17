Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Fighting hand in hand

Jackky Bhagnani pumps some hand santiser for the paparazzi outside a production company in Juhu on Monday. Pic/Sameer Markande'

From their home to yours

Things truly have come to a standstill when it comes to live gigs in the city. What musicians are thus doing is increasingly putting up live jams on social media, as Ankur Tewari did recently, and as Warren Mendonsa will do tomorrow after a concert of his got cancelled.

"I was scheduled to play a show at Rhodes Island and was feeling upset after it got cancelled. So I thought, 'Let's play it anyway and reach out to people who are behaving themselves and staying at home, instead of stepping out.' I wanted to make people feel as if they are not missing out," Tewari told this diarist.

For a safe slice of pizza

To keep your pizza and the entire machinery that goes into creating it contamination-free, a leading pizza delivery brand in the country claims to have introduced zero contact delivery across its 1,325 outlets. To avail the service, customers need to select the option on their app while placing an order. Once the delivery personnel arrives with the order, they will place it in front of your door in a carry bag, step back a safe distance, and ensure the parcel is collected.

The delivery personnel have also been provided with face masks. All of their restaurants, delivery bikes and hot bags are being sanitised every four hours, the brand said in an official statement. The CEO and director of the company that owns the chain said that in these difficult times, they have put in place even more stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols in their stores and for delivery.

No laughing matter

It isn't an easy time for stand-up comics as they deal with cancelled shows and tours following the prevalent scenario. Sapan Verma took to Twitter recently to share his sales report at a popular ticketing site for events.

All figures including the revenue for the month for the comic read zero. Verma said, "I shared it as a joke though I did lose a few college and corporate shows. I no longer rely on live shows only for my income but it must be a lot harder for some other stand-up comics especially up and coming ones. It would have been the case for me five or six years ago. For now, I am treating this as break time."

Smooth landing for Atul Khatri at Mumbai's T2 terminal

In a day and age when travelling by air could be hazardous, and people are speculating about the time it's taking to get in and out of airports, stand-up comedian Atul Khatri spread some sunshine with his recent post. In it, he talks about his flight from Toronto last week, which had only 70 passengers (all Indians), who were greeted by enthusiastic resident doctors of Nair and JJ Hospitals on arrival.

He said that after the thermal check, questions and immigration, he was out of the airport in under 25 minutes. "When you land in India you expect chaos but it was a pleasant experience. I applauded the young doctors who had been waiting there for many hours. The Indian government is doing a good job at isolating us from other countries," he told

Who was the real Kasturba?

The life of Kasturba Gandhi has mostly been looked at through the lens of her husband, Mahatma Gandhi. Now, a biography attempts to change that narrative. Titled Kasturba Gandhi: A Biography (Roli Books), it is a comprehensive account of her portrayal as an activist and wife, and her struggles to retain her individuality.

Authored by BM Bhalla, a poet, critic, educationalist and translator, it details her journey to South Africa as well as her position in the Indian freedom movement. Speaking about the genesis of this book, Bhalla told this diarist, "The book was conceptualised over years and it was [born] out of my interest in the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi.



Kasturba and Mahatma Gandhi

Kasturba was uneducated but steeped in our culture. She had her own individuality. She took her own decisions. Her life and work should be judged in terms of her contribution to the cause of women's emancipation and as a freedom fighter."

