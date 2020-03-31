Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Shopping, from the skies

Around 240 vendors maintain social distancing on Monday while selling their products at the first hawking zone that the BMC has set up at Arun Kumar Vaidya ground in Ghatkopar East. Pic/Sameer Markande

A delicious challenge coming up

There are a number of people who are revisiting their kitchens like never before, and a social media platform will now start a competition for them, where leading chefs will judge home cooks based on videos of their shared recipes.

One of the judges, Vicky Ratnani, told this diarist, "You should be able to tell the whole story under one minute. And it's best if people pick everyday ingredients that you already have at home, like noodles and eggs. [What we are looking for] is colourful, good-looking and easy food. Keep it simple, quick, funny and quirky." The contest will last from April 1 to 16. So go ahead and put your apron on.

Under the over

At a time like this, ensuring that essential supplies reach people in need is of paramount importance. That's why a group of people including local neta Ruben Mascarenhas and The Bohri Kitchen founder Munaf Kapadia have come together to start community kitchens that deliver food to people under every flyover on the Western Express Highway, from Bandra to Dahisar.

Kapadia told this diarist, "We have identified a caterer in Chembur through whom we are getting the supplies. We are working on this spontaneously, and have also coordinated with organisations like the National Restaurants Association of India, who are lending a helping hand."

A fun way to overcome obstacles

The current lockdown is turning out to be particularly difficult for children who are used to the playing in the outdoors. Former Indian team hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha's five-year-old daughter, Maya, is one such child.

Thus, to keep her entertained, he has created a comprehensive obstacle course for her at home in Mumbai, which includes activities like hula-hooping and archery.

Rasquinha told this diarist, "There are tons of people who are sharing videos of the courses they have created for their children. I am just happy that the kids have a fun activity at home."

Live in a lockdown

The lockdown is upon us, and craving a live performance, this diarist decided to plug into some live online performances that came in as reccos. Big Bad Wolf's Live from HQ featured two such over the weekend, Vir Das and Aisi Taisi Democracy (ATD) with Rahul Ram and Sanjay Rajoura. It was heartening to see a coming together over Das' Instagram session with comments and interaction in the time of isolation.

The comedy and uplifting songs, especially the closing anthem, I'll see you outside, earned it extra brownie points. Technical glitches meant that half the viewers dropped off due to a faulty WiFi connection while ATD Rahul Ram's performance had a lag and Rajoura's, volume issues. If you are armed with speakers and patience, the content and format are well worth the attention.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates