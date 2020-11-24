Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Getting a head-start

A performer shows off his moves at the skate park on Carter Road, Bandra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Streetcars named desire



The auction will be headlined by Ford Model T from 1917

Vintage car enthusiasts, you can now view and bid for some gorgeous, classic models at the end of this week, thanks to AstaGuru's most recent online auction on November 27 and 28. From a majestic Ford Model T (1917) to a Wolseley 11/22 drophead coupe from 1926, the catalogue features automobiles by some of the oldest makers, including Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac. Jehangir Bhoot, specialist-automobiles, AstaGuru, told this diarist that the third edition of the auction will also include a lot from the collection of The Princely State of Tonk that is now a part of Rajasthan. "We wanted to offer a line-up of cars which are rare and have historical significance. The auction is headlined by a magnificent Ford Model T from 1917 which not only flaunts the aura of vintage, but is also historically significant, given that the production of the model defined the future for assembly line production globally. Another key lot is a Buick 40C Special Series from the year 1938, originally from the collection of the Nawab of Tonk," he added.



Jaguar Mark VII, 1952. Pics courtesy/AstaGuru

Inn Bandra, at last



The Pali Naka outlet opens today

We had reported in August that after Colaba and Andheri, the folks at Woodside Inn have started delivering their burgers and brews to Bandra foodies from their new outpost in Pali Naka. We now hear that the outlet in the buzzing location is finally opening its doors to patrons today. Pankil Shah, Sumit Gambhir and Abhishek Honawar of Neighbourhood Hospitality that runs the brand, told this diarist that they are excited for everyone in the neighbourhood to try their freshly flipped burgers and brews at the gastropub. While Gambhir described Woodside Inn and Bandra as a "match made in heaven", Honawar revealed, "We have waited for this [Bandra outlet] for over 10 years."

How did Mumbai cope with crises?

Our city is no stranger to outbreaks; it has braved the Bombay plague of 1896 and the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919. Are there lessons hidden in how the authorities and the society reacted to the diseases? Organised by KR Cama Oriental Institute and supported by TARQ, Coping with epidemics: The Bombay Experience is a two-day seminar with Dr Mridula Ramanna, from November 25 to 26, where she will deep-dive into the way the city handled the crises. The expert who has authored several books on public health in colonial Bombay, said she'll be sharing notes from her research that includes contemporary newspaper extracts that the British government had then published. Giving us an insight into the situation back in the day, she said, "My work has been on trying to show what was the response to these crises; in both cases, especially the influenza, the authorities were not keen on get-ting involved as during the plague, they had imposed draconian meas-ures. It was the non-governmental agencies that stepped up."

The winners take it all

One of the most anticipated literary events, the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, concluded over the weekend with the coveted awards being announced virtually. We were happy to see city-based writer Annie Zaidi bag the Book of the Year Award - Fiction for Prelude to a Riot, with musician TM Krishna winning in the non-fiction category for Sebastian & Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers. The awards for the first book went to Deepa Anappara's Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line (fiction) and Taran N Khan's Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul (non-fiction). While Penguin Random House won Publisher of the Year, the Business Book of the Year Award went to Sunil Kant Munjal for The Making of Hero: Four Brothers, Two Wheels and a Revolution that Shaped India.

Taking cover



Oxford Bookstore, Kolkata, before the lockdow

If books are products displayed on a supermarket shelf, then their covers are the packaging that attracts customers to buy them. The importance of the design thus assumes a sense of significance that can't be discounted even though the actual text is most important. A contest called Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize acknowledges this fact, and is calling for entries till December 20. The jury consists of Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and writer Shobhaa De, among others. "Book covers interpret the essence of the narrative — they are key to the reader making an emotional connect with it," author-columnist Namita Gokhale, who is also a part of the judging panel, told this diarist.

