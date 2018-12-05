Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

The Welfare Of Stray Dogs

A pawsome year

Often well-meaning requests for a cracker-free Diwali are met with belligerent arguments like, "Why are there so many street dogs in India?" And if that gets your goat, in a bid to highlight how important our furry friends are, The Welfare Of Stray Dogs has created a calendar for the coming year titled Street Dogs of the World, which has the works of photographers José Manuel Moscoso, Elke Vogelsang, Joël Carlo de Vriend, Rutu Dave, Daniela Rositto and Justyna R Ayhan. Proceeds from the sales will be directed towards a sterilisation, immunisation and healthcare programmes.

Roaring support for the tiger

TYGR, a recently launched Asian eatery from Zorawar Kalra is creating buzz with its eclectic food. Now, as the team readies for a "massive" launch, it comes with tokens of goodwill and support for Wildlife Trust India’s Tiger Conservation Initiative.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kalra told this diarist, "We understand the importance of our actions towards conserving endangered species, which is why we thought it apt to do something more relevant for the launch by associating with this initiative. We have extended our support towards India’s natural heritage and hope that by sending it out to our circle of people, we are able to spread the word for each one to extend their support.

This is just a small gesture to aid the project and preserve the wild. We are also looking at a long-term association with WTI, wherein we curate specific dishes on the menu which offer an option for a percentage of the proceeds to be regularly donated to the cause."

Bon appetit, Xavierites

After celebrating its annual feast on Monday, St Xavier’s College has announced a fundraising alumni dinner in light of its 150-year celebrations. The event is scheduled to take place on January 3 and passes have been made available online.

It will feature a line-up of illustrious alumni including Shabana Azmi, Mandira Bedi, Vidya Balan, Anoushka Jagtiani and Rajdeep Sardesai. The highlight of the night is a musical by current students, who will be joined by the faculty, Jesuits and other alumni.

Calling all cartoon fans

It’s not often that a fangirl gets the chance to star in her favourite cartoon — The Powerpuff Girls. Nandita Mahtani got lucky when a cartoon channel approached her to design capsule collections inspired by the iconic characters of The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter and Samurai Jack, among others. This two-year collaboration, a first of its kind in India, will see the designer explore cartoon imagery through fashion.

"I prefer animated films over feature, and I’m the first one to buy those silly phone covers or T-shirts with cartoon characters. I look forward to visiting theme parks on holidays. It’s my happy place," she tells this diarist.

And if she had to choose between Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, it would be Blossom. "She is calm and composed, but strong, too. There’s a lot of real-ness to her," Mahtani says, adding that the design excercise was liberating. Scheduled to launch in late January, the collection includes an assortment of bomber and denim jackets, sweat tops, T-shirts and eveningwear apparel emblazoned with the three characters via pop art, mixed media and her brand of surface texturing using sequins and beadwork.

Ode to a maestro

Music director and singer Shekhar Ravjiani may be known for his peppy Bollywood numbers, but for his own inspiration, he turns to the late Jagjit Singh. Ravjiani, along with musicians who worked with the ghazal maestro for over 20 years, has been paying a musical tribute, Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, to Singh since 2016.

After shows in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Dubai and the Jaipur Literature Festival, the concert is now part of Salaam Baalak Trust’s 30-year anniversary celebrations, and will be staged in Delhi next week. The trust was set up after the success of internationally acclaimed film Salaam Bombay by Mira Nair in 1988.

Selfie maine leli aaj



Actor Aditi Rao Hydari seems selfie-ready after stepping out of a salon in Bandra on Tuesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

