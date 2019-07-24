Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra

Living on the edge

Parineeti Chopra is poised to jump off an elevated platform even as Siddharth Malhotra ensures that there's no mishap, at a Juhu five-star on Tuesday where they were for their film's promotion. Pic/Shadab Khan

Last supper for this trio

Fans of MasterChef Australia, the massively popular show that changed the game when it comes to food reality TV, had to face terrible news yesterday. All the three judges — Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston — have quit the show. The reasons are still unclear and a dispute over payments might have been the final straw.

Earlier, there was some controversy surrounding Calombaris underpaying the staff at his restaurants, which this paper had shared with you on this page yesterday, though there is no indication that this is related to the trio quitting.



(From left) George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan

Fans are dismayed at the development and Saransh Goila, who appeared as a guest judge in the last season, told this diarist, "I feel that when you talk about MasterChef Australia, you think immediately of this trio. Most of us have watched the show practically for them, and the contestants of course. So, for me, it's almost like the end of an era." He was echoing the sentiments of many others. And us too.

Shifting location

Pali Village Café in Bandra has been a favourite among foodies (and wine lovers) and celebrities alike. The place exudes class and has a dedicated group of patrons. It thus came as a big disappointment to them when it was announced that the place is relocating due to renovations that need to made in the original building.

Actor Mandana Karimi was one of the first people to express her dismay on social media. The joint will open up in a new location as Pali Café. Watch this space for more.

Details matter

"Think small," seems to be the motto of artist Suvigya Sharma, and the only reason for that is that he's an expert at miniature paintings. So much so, that Sharma's name had entered the record books for his tiny works of art.

Now, the artist has also been honoured with the Bharat Gaurav Award, which was conferred to him at the House of Commons in the British Parliament. Not just that, but he will also be receiving the President's Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this September. Those are big achievements for a miniature artist.

It's a sneeze for Sunny Leone

There is no end to weird and quirky challenges on social media, and the latest such exercise is called #pandasneeze. It involves two people looking into the camera and one of them (who secretly knows what's about to transpire) sneezing twice, which leads to a flurry of panda faces taking over the screen.

Then, when this person sneezes a third time, his companion's face turns into that of a panda, looking hilarious in the process. The challenge has been big enough a rage for celebs like Sunny Leone to try it, too (in pic). But like all other such trends, our bet is that this one will also be ephemeral.

Why Sapna wants to cross borders

Documentary filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani's recently put up a social media post directed at Pakistani PM Imran Khan to allow her to visit the Sindh region and screen her latest film, Sindhustan. And if the positive reaction she received is anything to go by, her wish should be granted soon.



Imran Khan and Sapna Bhavnani

"My ancestors come from Sindh, just like all Sindhis. We should thus have the right to go there. Even if it wasn't for my film, I would like to go there to see where my father grew up! I applied for a visa in 2016-2017, before Imran came to power. I tweeted about it and the then High Commissioner of Pakistan Abdul Basit noticed the post and asked me to submit my papers.

I flew to Delhi and did that, but never heard from them again," she told this diarist from Berlin, where Sindhustan is being screened at a film festival. "Now that Imran is there, I have high hopes that he will open up the border. And I do want to showcase my film in Sindh," the filmmaker added. Here's hoping things work out for her.

