Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Knot losing hope

An artisan in Thane puts a finishing touch on horse sculptures used to adorn chariots for wedding processions, hoping that the government will allow such gatherings again as the wedding season approaches. Pic/Sameer Markande

Mind matters

The effect that this pandemic has had on the human mind is just as important to address as the effect it has had on the body. The Playce, a co-working space in Mulund, has recognised that, which is why it's now remodelling itself as a plug-and-play wellbeing space. That means that the premises are being offered to mental health practitioners so that they can book slots either to meet clients in person, or conduct online sessions in a peaceful environment with high-speed Internet at reasonable rates. "We have also started a meditation programme for 45 minutes every Sunday morning," CEO Malaika Fernandes told this diarist. Smart business move, we think.

The taste of 74

To mark India's 74th year of Independence, chef Saransh Goila launched a new Instagram series, #74dishesofIndia, that celebrates the culinary richness of every state and Union Territory. Sharing more about the idea, he told this diarist, "I was supposed to do a travel show this year. While the pandemic toppled those plans, I decided to live those culinary experiences by engaging with my community online. For the longest time, I observed how people gravitated towards regional, local and traditional dishes, and so this series has recipes that bring back happy food memories. All the recipes have been scouted through my Instagram community where I chatted with people about the cuisine from the states and Union Territories that I am visiting virtually right now." He added how homemakers especially have not only shared detailed recipes, but also sent him local ingredients that are difficult to source. "It has been a huge learning curve," Goila added.

Fight for facts



Pic courtesy/Arsh Sayed

The spectre of fake news looms large over our lives right now, a case in point being the 80,000 fake social media accounts that were allegedly created on June 14 in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput's death. That's the message that a new parody of the Britney Spears hit, Oops I did it again, seeks to highlight with clever lyrics that expose the perils of falling victim to the fake news machinery. The video for it features a host of known faces like author-activist Gurmehar Kaur and singer Saba Azad, with the latter telling us that the project was the brainchild of Nikhil Taneja, who runs Yuvaa, a new-age creative platform that addresses pressing issues. Azad added, "Receiving factual news is imperative to us as a democracy. Otherwise we are fed on fodder of hogwash and gossip being passed off as prime-time news."

A higher path

As an entrepreneur responsible for the welfare of young people, I have noticed a sense of acute unhappiness amidst most professionals today," said digital entrepreneur and author Alok Kejriwal ahead of the launch of his new book, The Cave (Westland Publications). In it, he shares his spiritual experiences and the lessons he learnt from them. He added that he wants to debunk the myth that spirituality is for the old and retired. We'd suggest that the reader pick up a copy and find out for themselves.

Kids, tech it easy

This year has highlighted the digital divide in our society like never before, as thousands of kids continue to be left behind as classrooms take the online route. When one of the listeners of FM network Radio City dialled RJ Archana to confide about the difficulty he was facing to facilitate his child's online classes, the radio station decided to start a campaign called City Ki Tech-Shaala to donate laptops and tablets, sponsored by Bhavin Turakhia, co-founder of Directi, to students. On the radio show, listeners are urged to share their stories with the RJ about why they need the laptop, and students are shortlisted accordingly. "We have been hearing heartwarming stories from all across Mumbai," the RJ shared.

