Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Please, sir, I want some more

A dog channels Oliver Twist at Bandra West on Tuesday.

Coming soon



A still from Eeb Allay Oo

The wheels of the film industry have truly started rolling again. Film Bazaar, a prominent co-production market for South Asian films, recently revealed the list of unfinished projects that it will showcase to the overall film distribution ecosystem across the world. The Indian films that have made the list include Eeb Allay Oo editor Tanushree Das and cinematographer Saumyananda Sahi's Baksho Bondi, and Mumbai director Rishi Chandna's upcoming Ghol. "We are in advanced stages of script development for it," Chandna told this diarist. Here's wishing the best to all those selected.

A salute to an eco warrior



Vinod Punshi was instrumental in protecting wetlands in Navi Mumbai

Vinod Punshi, founder member of Navi Mumbai Environmental Protection Society, and a warrior for saving mangroves and wetlands in the area, passed away earlier this week. He was instrumental in protecting the Talawe wetland in Nerul, for example. Remembering Punshi's contribution, environmental activist Stalin Dayanand told this diarist, "Just four days before his passing, Mr Punshi spoke to me, and he sounded as though he had no intention of giving up the good fight. For me, he stood out because of his communication skills and perseverance — he was inherently soft-spoken and preferred always to convince those opposing him. I remember when he took up the cause of the DPS Lake, he could prevent CIDCO from filling and constructing on it without any legal recourse — he kept religiously following up on the issue and bringing his complaints to all quarters."

It's a date

Looking for love on a dating app? Don't start your first message to a prospective partner with 'Hey.' That's what a study conducted by a dating app based on its algorithm of over 3,000 questions has revealed, since that greeting has a whopping 92 per cent chance of being ignored. Also, one in three users don' t update their profile once they put it up, which is counterproductive because once you make changes, the app treats you like a new user and shows your profile to more people. Keep these handy tips in mind.

Let's hear it for these books

Fans of Hindi literature, take note. Pratilipi, a free-access digital and storytelling platform, has joined forces with audiobook app Storytel. It means that five of Pratilipi's most popular stories will be adapted into a sonic version for the app. Each has been selected keeping in mind the reader responses they received. The first, Cinderella by Varsha Srivastava, is already out. The others are Ehsaas Ektarfa, a romantic drama, Hamdard Saathi by Varman Garhwal, Three Legends and One Angel by Manoj Kumar Pandey (in pic), and Behroopiya, also by Srivastava. The idea is to showcase contemporary fiction in Indian languages, including narratives of challenges faced by women, to a larger audience. The genres vary from romance to horror. Yogesh Dashrath from Storytel told us, "Fiction has been a preferred genre for Hindi listeners, followed by biographies." Shubham Sharma of Pratilipi added, "Technology and data can help us discover new stories; stories that deserve to be told."

The real Jashn will return again



The Wadali Brothers perform at a previous edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta. Pic courtesy/Facebook

With the invisible virus raging on, the Jashn-e-Rekhta festival, which is held annually in Delhi to celebrate the Urdu language and culture, has been called off this year. The festival, which would have turned seven this year, has grown into a one-of-its-kind event, featuring ghazals, sufi music, qawwali, dastaangoi, talks, poetry sessions, masterclasses, exhibitions, a Rekhta bazaar as well as a food fiesta. Sanjiv Saraf, founder of the organising arm, shared, "Since no large gatherings are allowed or are entirely safe, there was no other option. We have been doing virtual programmes throughout the year, and will follow this route, but the spirit and charm of the festival is difficult to translate online. Hopefully, by December 2021, the situation should improve, and we can resume the festival in its physical form."



Sanjiv Saraf. Pic courtesy/Rekhta Foundation Website

