Mumbai: Dindoshi sessions court rejects Alok Nath's anticipatory bail

Alok Nath

Actor Alok Nath has moved an Anticipatory Bail Application (ABA) in the Dindoshi sessions court on Friday to avoid his arrest in connection with the sexual harassment case filed against him by screenwriter and producer Vinta Nanda.

Sources said a battery of senior lawyers had flown down to Mumbai from Delhi to file the ABA for the actor, who is allegedly 'untraceable', according to police sources. mid-day had recently reported that Nath was considered untraceable after the notice served by the Oshiwara police returned without being received.

Dhruti Kapadia, counsel for Vinta Nanda, told mid-day that Nath's plea was not granted by the court. "The anticipatory bail application was filed by his lawyer, but the plea was not granted, as we sought time to file an intervention application in the matter," Kapadia said, further adding that the matter has been adjourned to December 20. Sources told mid-day that Nath's battery of lawyers was followed to court by the actor's wife Ashu.

