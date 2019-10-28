Mumbai: Doctor issuing fake caste certicate to dental students arrested

A doctor was arrested for issuing fake caste certificates to students seeking admissions in dental colleges. According to a report in The Times Of India, 65-year-old Dr Abdul Wahab Mirza was taken into custody by officials of Nagpada police station from Arthur Road jail.

The doctor was arrested following a complaint was filed by the administration officer at the Nair Dental College. The college requires the caste certificates of eligible students enrolling for Bachelors and Master’s degree in Dental Surgery, after passing the state common entrance test, as a part of their admission process.

According to the police, the Directorate of Technical Education informed the college that some of the caste certificates issued by students were found to be ‘dubious’. A probe was launched and it was found that many students had submitted fake caste certificates while enrolling in various courses between 2014 and 2015. They also added that Dr Mirza had charged upto Rs 3.5 lakhs from a student to issue a fake certificate. He was produced in court after which he was charged with forgery, breach of trust and cheating.

