Mumbai: Doctors from Sion, KEM hospitals support JJ colleagues who were assaulted

The doctors held a candle-light march late on Sunday night at JJ hospital to protest the attack on their colleagues and to pressure the management to take action to ensure their safety



Doctors from JJ Hospital held a silent candle-march in protest of the attack yesterday. While the OPD at JJ Hospital will be shut today, reliable sources have said that a parallel OPD will be started outside it.

The indefinite strike called by resident doctors of the civic-run JJ Hospital entered its second day on Sunday. The doctors held a candle-light march late on Sunday night at JJ hospital to protest the attack on their colleagues and to pressure the management to take action to ensure their safety.

They have refused to resume work until strict security measures are implemented in the hospital. Doctors from two other hospitals will also protest the attack today.

Resident doctors from Sion hospital will go on strike today to support their colleagues from JJ. They have informed the dean that they will not be reporting to their routine duties today. However they have promised not to hamper emergency services.

Doctors at KEM hospital will sport black ribbons today to silently condemn the attack on the doctors at JJ. A source from KEM said that a silent protest against the incident may take place in the evening.

Over 400 resident doctors from JJ Hospital went on strike on Saturday after two of their colleagues were mercilessly attacked by family members of a deceased patient. While the Mumbai police had arrested and booked five accused in the case, one is said to be absconding.

