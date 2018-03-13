Mumbai doctors treat farmers who suffered from pain in legs, sores, boils on feet

Doctors at Thane Civil Hospital distributed medicines to farmers who were protesting near Vidhan Bhavan yesterday, having followed them in vans from Thane



Doctors distribute medicines to farmers outside Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Doctors at Thane Civil Hospital distributed medicines to farmers who were protesting near Vidhan Bhavan yesterday, having followed them in vans from Thane. Dr Sanjay Carole, medical officer at the hospital, said, "I have been here since morning, and 50-odd people have come for treatment, mostly for pain in the legs, and sores and boils on feet, as they walked barefoot all the way. A few also came for headaches and heatstroke."

He added that most of them suffered from dehydration due to the high temperature. "Some were sent to JJ hospital, as their condition was bad. We administered glucose to the others," said Dr Carole.

Around 600 farmers were taken to JJ hospital for treatment. Most complained of dehydration, bodyache, blisters on legs, low BP, loose motions, and cough and cold. No one had to be admitted though.

But ailments, exhaustion and heat notwithstanding, most of the protesters were back on their feet after first aid, to ensure nothing hampered their goal. Nashik farmer Damu Bhoir was one of them, having sprained his leg on his way to KJ Somaiya ground in Sion.

"I joined the march from Nashik; it was a long journey under a scorching sun. On Sunday afternoon, en route to Sion, I accidentally stepped into a pothole and twisted my ankle. I immediately put an ointment and was back on my feet. I didn't let my injuries affect my energy," he said.

