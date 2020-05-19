Mumbai: Dombivli to finally have new footbridge

Finally, Dombivli station will get a new footbridge. On October 8, 2019, mid-day did a Page 1 story about how a dilapidated, partially demolished bridge posed a threat to commuters at Dombivli station. Following mid-day's report, the bridge was brought down immediately and the officials began working on the new bridge which will be completed by the end of this month.

"The new bridge is 6 m wide with three spans. Work on this began on March 17, just before the lockdown, when a block of four hours was taken to put two spans. The two spans of eight girders each were completed by May 17 and the third and the last span of 27.05 metres has been planned for next 10 days," a senior rail official said.

"After this, the final phase of work like deck slab, roofing, stairs and railing will be done," he added. Moreover, with the lockdown in place, mid-day checked the status of few other footbridges that are currently under construction on both lines — Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

Here's the status of other bridges:

Bandra (Virar-end) footbridge: The old and dangerous bridge has been removed. Two spans of those girders spanning across four tracks were removed on April 30 with the help of cranes and cross-cutters. A new bridge is already functional.

Bandra middle footbridge: The middle-footbridge is now almost complete and works for roofing, flooring and staircase in progress.

Bandra Terminus (Churchgate-end bridge): This bridge is also complete with finishing works for roofing and flooring in progress.

Old Lower Parel footbridge with ramp (Virar-end): The old stone ramp has been dismantled and the debris removed. The removal will facilitate the construction of another bridge.

Lower Parel Road bridge: Work has progressed well on this much-controversial bridge with reinforcement placement in progress for east side foundations.

Dadar bridge (Churchgate-end): Girders have been launched over one span. The work involves four hours of block across all five tracks.

Malad (Virar-end) footbridge: Removal of the last part of the old Malad north footbridge was completed on May 16.

Malad (Churchgate-end) footbridge: The bridge had been under construction for quite some time and girders of the last span on the west side have now been launched.

