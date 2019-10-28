MENU

Mumbai: Domestic help arrested for stealing items worth Rs 5 lakh

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 16:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The woman used duplicate keys of the house to commit the crime

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

A woman who worked as a domestic help was caught stealing valuables worth Rs 5 lakhs from two of her former employees' homes in Kherwadi.

According to a report in The Times of India, the woman identified as Raksha Rani Bhamne
(38) worked in both the homes for a year each to gain their trust. As the owners of the houses gave Bhamne the keys while leaving for their jobs, she would return the key to them only after making copies of them which were used to steal the valuables. Thus the police could not rule out a break-in.

After one of the owners noticed the theft, they changed the locks. Bhamne was caught when she tried to use one of her duplicate keys on the new locks. The stolen items were recovered from her. According to the police, she was stealing the items to pay off her debts.

