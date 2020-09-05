Mumbai: Double decker's wheel comes off at SCLR; none hurt

In a freak mishap and a close shave for passengers, a double decker bus on route 332 between Kurla and Andheri met with an accident after its front wheel axle broke and the tyre came off.

BEST officials said the incident occurred during rush hour around 9.30 am on the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge where the bus usually takes a detour on its way back to Kurla station. No one was injured in the mishap. The BEST later categorically blamed a huge pothole and bad condition of roads for the accident. In an official statement, the BEST Undertaking said, "After inquiring with the bus driver, he said the front wheel came off while the bus was taking a turn. As the axles are made by forging, they go through a lot of pressure — especially when the wheels turn. So, it broke due to the sudden impact while going over a big pothole while turning. The BEST has taken up the matter about the bad road condition."

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade also confirmed that there were no injuries to any passengers, pedestrians or staffers.

