Mumbai: Drug peddler Bakul Chandaria's police custody extended, cops try to find Nigerian supplier

Court extends police custody of drug peddler Bakul Chandaria; cops to explore connection with another high-profile Nigerian supplier

A Sessions court on Saturday extended the police custody of high-profile drug peddler Bakul Chandaria by five days. The police are still investigating the source supplying drugs to Chandaria.



Bakul Chandaria (centre) is said to supply drugs to high-profile people, including big names in the Bollywood film industry

Chandaria was recently arrested by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) officials with 106 gram of cocaine worth Rs 8.48 lakh and LSD dots worth Rs 4 lakh. The total seizure was worth Rs 14.56 lakh, including cash found from the accused's residence in Khar. Chandaria, who is well known in the drug circles, is said to supply drugs to high-profile people, including big names in Bollywood. "He himself consumes cocaine and isn't physically strong. During interrogation, he refused to divulge details about the person supplying drugs to him," said an ANC official.

Another ANC official said that from the quality of cocaine seized from him, the police suspect involvement of a few foreign nationals too. "Very high quality of cocaine was seized from Chandaria. There are only a few drug suppliers who operate in the western suburbs of the city with that pure quality of cocaine," a source said.

The police are currently investigating if Chandaria was linked to Ajah Osi Andrew, 41, a Nigerian national, who was arrested yesterday with cocaine worth Rs 6 lakh. "Andrew is one of the main suppliers of cocaine in the Lokhandwala area and over a dozen drug peddlers operate under him in the western suburbs," said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC. "We plan to interrogate them together," an ANC source added.

