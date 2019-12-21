Mumbai: Dumping ground woes continue to haunt BMC

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The civic body continues to fail at achieving any progress in setting up a waste management plant at Deonar dumping ground and acquiring land at Karavle village in Ambernath for another dump yard. Even as both the projects are getting delayed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has submitted an application in the Bombay High Court seeking extension for the closure of the Deonar dumping ground.

The high court had in 2013 directed the BMC to shut down Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds within three months. However, the BMC managed to shut operations in Mulund only in December 2018, while dumping of waste at Donar continues. In April, the HC allowed the civic body to dump solid waste at Deonar dumping ground until December 31, stating that it was the last extension. The high court is yet to hear the BMC's fresh appeal, filed this week, for another extension.

Delay at Ambernath

Even though the state government assured to give 52 hectares of land at Karavle village, the BMC has managed to acquire only 12 hectares. The procedure to acquire the remaining land is likely to take another year or two. "There are 72 structures on the land and the state government has asked us to build houses, schools and primary health centre for the people currently residing there. We have submitted a plan to the MMRDA for the same and are waiting for further procedure," said a BMC officer.

According to the plan, for each structure, the BMC has to hand over 900 sq feet land with a house built on 450 sq feet as part of relocation. The BMC can't take over the land unless it builds houses, and it will take at least another year or two to complete the relocation project, said a BMC officer.

Why the delay at Deonar?

Meanwhile, the civic body's project to start a garbage treatment plant at Deonar is hanging in the balance for the past five years. "The waste to energy plant depends upon the calorific value (CV) of the waste. A calorific value is the amount of energy contained in a fuel or food.

The calorific value of the waste varies drastically and its conversion to energy is difficult," said Ashok Khaire, Deputy Municipal Commissionerof the Solid Waste Management Department. That is why no one came forwarded to establish a waste-to-energy plant despite floating three tenders, he said. The BMC plans to float another tender for the Deonar project.

