Mumbai: Duplex in Walkeshwar catches fire, functional fire extinguishers save the day

A duplex flat in a high-rise called Legend, located at Teen Batti in Walkeshwar, caught fire at around 4.15 pm on Monday. No injuries or casualties had been reported at the time of going to press, and the fire, which was confined to a residential flat on the 17th and 18th floor of the 31-floor building, was extinguished by 6.40 pm.



The blaze was likely to be deemed as an electrical fire. Pic/Atul Kamble

The fire was deemed as a level two category one by fire officials. It was limited to the electric wiring, installation, carpet, decoration items, clothes and valuables. Both lifts in the building were brought down and electricity was temporarily disconnected across the building.

According to the fire department, the blaze was controlled swiftly due to functional fire installations of the building. A firefighter present at the spot said the fire was, in all probability, deemed as an electrical fire. “We are still investigating the cause of it. Currently, the cooling process and pocket fire dousing is on.”

