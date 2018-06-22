Mumbai: Eight hurt as woman loses control over car, presses accelerator

The incident occurred on June 19 evening when the woman, a resident of Kalbadevi in South Mumbai, lost control over the vehicle at T-Junction on 90 feet road in Dharavi, an official said

Representational Image

At least eight pedestrians, including an infant, were injured after a 19-year-old woman, a law student, rammed her car into them at Dharavi in Central Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on June 19 evening when the woman, a resident of Kalbadevi in South Mumbai, lost control over the vehicle at T-Junction on 90 feet road in Dharavi, an official said.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The woman had taken the car on rent and was going to attend a party with her two women friends when the incident occurred, he said.

When her car reached crowded Dharavi road, the woman panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of brakes, the official said, adding that the car hit several pedestrians and vehicles.

Two of the injured persons were admitted in Sion hospital for treatment, he said. The woman was arrested next day of the incident and was released on bail, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates