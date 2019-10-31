Mumbai: Eknath Shinde elected Maharashtra Shiv Sena legislature party leader

On Thursday, newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray who won the Worli assembly constituency by a staggering margin of 67,382 votes had also proposed his name for the leader of the party's legislative wing.

Aaditya Thackeray's name was seconded by senior MLA Pratap Sarnaik, the party sources said. In the meanwhile, Sunil Prabhu was elected as chief whip of the party in the Maharashtra legislature.

Eknath Shinde, who is an MLA from the neighbouring Thane, was the leader of the house in the previous term as well. He has also served as a cabinet minister in the BJP-Sena government. According to sources from the Sena, party chief Uddhav Thackeray was not keen to appoint his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray as the head of Sena's legislative unit.



The Sena won 56 seats against the BJP's tally of 105 in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has also claimed that seven independents are supporting it.

With inputs from PTI

