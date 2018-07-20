Mumbai: Elderly couple gets Rs 27,000 power bill

This was shocking for the family because the only people who reside in the 1BHK flat in Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar are Kalidas Lodh, 76, and his wife Gopa

The Lodhs of Ghatkopar loathe Tata Power, because they received a Rs 27,000 power bill from the company in May. This was shocking for the family because the only people who reside in the 1BHK flat in Amrut Nagar are Kalidas Lodh, 76, and his wife Gopa, both of whom make use of only basic electrical appliances.

Kalidas, the owner of the flat, is a Navy veteran and has been following up the issue with the service provider since May with the help of his son Kaushik, who is visiting him from the USA. The family alleges their complaint of electricity theft has been ignored. They've switched to another service provider after the incident and were stunned to see their electricity bill for the month of June, which was only Rs 2,000.

Meter is fine

The Lodhs had been receiving odd electricity bills since June 2016. However, the May bill this year shocked the family, after which they finally complained to the service provider. "Their technical team visited our house to check the problem. But they kept saying that the meter is working fine and if there is any tampering done beyond the main meter, it is out of their control to check and verify it. They kept insisting that we should check it ourselves with help from another electrician.

Isn't it the responsibility of the electricity service providers to verify the theft?" asked Kaushik, who said their former electricity service provider completely shrugged off their responsibility.

Kaushik added, "In one of the visits, even their technician saw how the meter showed units being consumed even when the main electricity supply switch of the house was off. It only made our doubts of theft stronger. But shockingly, in their written report, there was no mention of this observation as they kept insisting the service provider has no control over tampering beyond the main supply point of the building." Kaushik also approached the police to complain about the theft, "But officers at the Parksite police station told me that the right platform for me to complain is the consumer forum and not the police." Vilas Jadhav, senior police inspector of Parksite police station remained unavailable for comment.

Tata Power says

Ranjit Ganguly, group head of customer relationship management, Tata Power said, "For the excess billing, we'd checked the functionality of the meter, which was intact. He'd installed a separate meter in his house; we checked that one as well and found it to be in sync with the main meter. The complainant suspected tampering through the wires going from the main meter to his house. Regulatory guidelines for service providers clearly state that any wiring beyond the point of supply, which is the main meter box, is in the purview of the consumer... So...Tata Power as a utility service provider is unable to help."

