Mumbai: Engineering students take fight for direct admission to court

Failing to get any response from the authorities concerned, engineering aspirants have moved the high court against the All India Council for Technical Education's (AICTE) decision to slash seats filled through direct admission to second year degree engineering courses by 50 per cent.

Students of four-year diploma engineering courses are entitled to directly get admission in the second year degree courses. An online petition started by distressed students and parents, who believe they are being cheated, have already got 7,000 signatures.

Abhijeet Samant, a parent, who has filed the petition in court, said, "We are not against the regulation. Our only request is that it should not be implemented so early, as those pursuing diploma had no clue about it. They should implement it for the 2022 academic year. This will help students take informed decisions on whether to pursue diploma or not."

Requesting anonymity, a student said, "Direct admissions to second year degree engineering courses is not a very easy process. Over and above that, AICTE is now reducing the chances of getting admission in good colleges. Just to ensure seats in some average colleges don't remain vacant, the authorities are slashing seats in all engineering colleges. Even additional seats in the institutes which are in demand will get filled."

