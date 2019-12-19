Mumbai: Entire slab of concrete road pops out in Goregaon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On Wednesday morning, an entire concrete road opposite Oberoi Mall at Goregaon East elevated due to water pressure after a pipeline burst open. This resulted in severe traffic congestion as one entire lane had to be shut. Civic officials have said that the repair work on the pipeline will be completed by Wednesday night and the damaged road will be reinstated by Thursday night.

Usually, when a water leak takes place, the road caves in. However, in this case, the concrete came out in one piece and was separated from the roads side-strip which is made of paver blocks.

This road is a vital link to get to Film City and Dindoshi area. The Goregaon-Mulund Link road too begins from here and now while the road will see temporary work done, the permanent road improvement will be done as part of the GMLR project.

Devidas Kshirsagar, an assistant municipal commissioner of P south Ward, said, "The work on the pipeline is being carried out by the Hydraulic Engineering department and is likely to be finished overnight."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates