Mumbai: Environment department to pull up BMC for slow action against toxic jewellery workshops

After residents approach Environment Secretary Satish Gavai about the slow action against the toxic jewellery workshops, he orders MPCB to prompt the civic body for speedier results



Hundreds of chimneys dot the skyline at Kalbadevi

After the BMC dragged its feet on following the Chief Minister's orders to crack down on illegal jewellery-making units spewing out toxic gases in Kalbadevi and Bhuleshwar, the state Environment Department has now ordered the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to issue a reminder letter to the civic body. Satish Gavai, additional chief secretary, Environment Department, has also asked the MPCB to speed up action against the gold units causing pollution in the area.

On Monday, Bhuleshwar residents Harkishan Goradiya and DM Shah met Gavai and told him about the Corporation's non-compliance of the CM's order in January, when he'd given the BMC three months to clear out the unauthorised jewellery polishing units and gold refineries.

Speaking to mid-day, Goradiya said, "After the CM's order, I had hoped that the authorities would finally act strongly, but unfortunately, that was not the case."

'No temporary fix'

He added, "BMC officials claim to have removed hundreds of polluting chimneys at the gold units, but they are installed again after a while. The civic body should shut down such illegal units completely. We asked several MPCB officers to take action, but nothing happened. We had no option but to meet the Environment Secretary, who listened to our complaints and instructed MPCB to take action."

The densely congested Bhuleshwar and Kalbadevi localities have been clouded in soot and toxic chemicals such as concentrated sulphuric acid and hydrochloric acid for over a decade. Many residents have left the locality due to respiratory ailments and breathing problems caused by these units. Shah and Goradiya began their battle to evict the jewellery units 16 years ago, after a fire at one of the workshops killed 30 people.

Shah said, "At least the BMC is taking some action, but MPCB officials are not showing any interest. Ideally, they should take action against the illegal chimneys under the Maharasthra Pollution Control Act, but they keep telling us to go to the civic authorities."

He added, "Despite the CM's order we have been sent from one department to another. I mentioned this to Gavai, and he assured that he would instruct MPCB also to start action against the culprits."